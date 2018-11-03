The Society for Diversity launches new eLearning system with bottom line benefits

The customizable and interactive learning platform adds a unique twist to creating business value through equity and inclusion interventions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, U.S., November 2, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many companies are rushing to offer generic online harassment and discrimination courses, the #1 leader in Diversity education recently developed an eLearning platform that enables users to envision how equity and inclusion can help organizations make money, save money, and/or achieve organization goals. This model is based on the Society for Diversity's successful certification programs, and it provides a simple platform for encouraging organic culture change. The firm's opportunity-focused approach to diversity education encourages life-long learning about a complex topic. Nevertheless, the courses do explore how inclusion is linked to next generation concepts such as branding, diversification, sustainability, creativity, disruption, and agility.Leah Smiley, President of the Society for Diversity, says, "The most exciting thing about our eLearning system is that it helps employers plan for the future of work through the lens of excellence. We intentionally took a different path to helping employees acquire tools to identify business opportunities and risks, manage their own performance, initiate solutions to business problems, and apply this new knowledge on the job. Beyond awareness, our programs focus on action."The Society for Diversity's eLearning system includes the following courses:- Managing Unconscious Bias- Preventing Sexual Harassment (for employees or supervisors)- Innovation, Gender Equity & Inclusion- Energizing Your Resource GroupThe company formulated its unique method of diversity education with advice from Fortune 500 and Tech CEO's, Diversity Officers, and real case studies. Like all of the Society for Diversity's programs, the curriculum features up-to-date research, best practices, easy-to-use tools, pre-assessments, videos, and bite-sized content. It takes a Subject Matter Expert's approach to common-sense strategies. For example, each course includes a business case, or a clear-cut financial justification for taking action in support of achieving organizational goals. While the curriculum is in-depth, it steers clear of confusing terminology and concepts that are not business-related.Smiley asserts, "As more companies look to provide online training for their employees, it's important to think about these things from a value perspective. After spending thousands or millions of dollars in online training, the question is: did the course work? Is there a change in behavior that results in a change in the bottom line? That's the advantage that our system provides. We offer the best program for inspiring talent to build core skills for the future."The Society for Diversity's online programs complement a 2-day hands-on learning lab with offerings in: Revolutionizing Diversity Recruiting; Managing Board Diversity; Diversity Train-the-Trainer; and Getting Started in Business Resource Groups. Nevertheless, the online format saves both time and money. The eLearning program is ready-to-use, but it can also be customized. Like most courses, pricing is based on the number of users and is available for individuals or enterprise-wide.The Society for Diversity is the #1 virtual professional association that specializes in equity and inclusion education. All of the Society for Diversity's programs focus on the next generation of work and improving business performance. Founded in 2009, the company offers webinars, diversity certification, online education, learning labs, onsite training, and an annual conference. With clients in 40+ U.S. states, Canada, Germany, India, Poland, Japan, Argentina, China, and Brazil, the firm serves hundreds of corporations, nonprofits, educational institutions, and government agencies each year. The Society for Diversity is headquartered at the Purdue University Technology Center in Indianapolis.For more information visit: www.societyfordiversity.org

Intro to the Society for Diversity's eLearning System