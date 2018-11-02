CoolUtils Converter Brings Files Together

CoolUtils specializes in file conversion software to make storage simple

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A data conversion company called CoolUtils has created a program that takes file storage and makes it 1-click simple.

The CoolUtils Converter takes files from a number of sources and converts them all into the same type of file, allowing for easier storage and retrieval of files in the future. Rather than have to worry about having the particular program or driver needed to run a .docx file 15 years from now, users can just take those files, convert them into .txt (or one of several other formats, including PDF) and store them indefinitely. Coolutils Converter supports PDF, XPS, EPS, PCL, HTML, MHT, XHTML, DOC, TXT, DOCX, RTF, XLS, XLSX, XLSM, XLT, ODS, ODT, TIFF, JPG, MSG, EML and Outlook emails as input formats, and PDF, TIFF, DOC, XPS, JPG or TXT as output formats.

“Imagine being able to take all of your documents from all of your different sources and turn them into simple TXT files with a click of a button,” says CoolUtils Converter Senior Developer Olaf Brisman. “You could standardize your company files across your entire system in a fraction of the time it would take to convert each file manually.”

While the basic function of CoolUtils is designed around simplicity, there are some more advanced options as well. Users can also add flexible items like headers, footers, page counts or date stamps directly into the documents. The program also has a comprehensive filter feature that allows users to scroll through the collected data and find exactly what they’re looking for, then open it without difficulty. Finally, CoolUtils can also add security settings to its output files.

For more information about the CoolUtils converter, go to www.coolutils.com/coolutilsconverter.

About CoolUtils Converter:

CoolUtils Converter is a great solution for exporting various files into EDS or retrieving data through e-discovery or computer forensics. Flexible licensing options include home, commercial, server and developer licenses.

