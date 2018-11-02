Lennys Grill & Subs Celebrates National Sandwich Day with Systemwide Promotion

Premium Sandwich Franchise Leads Celebration With $2 Off Every Sandwich & Wrap

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lennys Grill & Subs is justifiably known for its fan-favorite Philly Cheesesteak, as well as all the other sandwiches on its menu. The numbers tell the story: Lennys has sold more than 30 million cheesesteaks alone since its 1998 founding. So, who better than Lennys to lead the way for National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3 by offering $2 off all sandwiches and wraps?

“National Sandwich Day is a holiday tailor-made for Lennys,” said Kevin Martin, president and CEO of Lennys Grill & Subs. “Our unique grilled sandwiches and World Class Philly Cheesesteak have developed a loyal guest following over the years, and we have just as many guests who visit several times a week for the Italian, the Mile High Turkey, the Roast Beef, the American Club and all our other delicious sandwiches. On Nov. 3, they get to enjoy their favorites and save some money — what could be better?”

National Sandwich Day 2018 comes as Lennys continues to see a boom in both restaurant business as well as new locations across the United States. More than 200,000 cheesesteaks alone, made Philly style with grilled onions, grilled-to-order beef or chicken, and Swiss American cheese, are sold every month at Lennys. And with more restaurants coming online every month, more consumers than ever are being introduced to, and falling in love with, this iconic brand and America’s most iconic sandwich.

That’s easy to understand, given the time and attention Lennys puts into its sandwiches. The brand strives to stay true to the heritage of the Philly Cheesesteak, so how does Lennys do that? Go to the source. For example, the Cheesesteak is made from proprietary steak and chicken sourced from a well-known, longtime vendor partner in Philadelphia. That’s why Lennys Grill & Subs sold more than 2 million cheesesteaks last year.

“Our Philly Cheesesteak is our marquee item, and so we make sure it’s as authentic and flavorful as we can make it,” said Chairman and Chief Concept Officer, Rick Johnson. “But we also sell millions of deli sandwiches every year. We have sold over 100 million deli sandwiches since the brand started.” . Whether you are looking for a delicious deli sandwich or world class Cheesesteak, join Lennys on Nov. 3 for great sandwich or wrap. We look forward to seeing and serving our returning guests as well as making lots of new friends.”

ABOUT LENNYS GRILL & SUBS: Since the first Lennys Subs opened in 1998 in Memphis, TN, the mission has been simple: to make and serve great food. Known for serving entree favorites like “World Class Philly Cheesesteaks” as well as unique grilled sandwiches, deli sandwiches and salads, Lennys Grill & Subs offers breads baked fresh daily, premium meats sliced to order and freshly prepared toppings. With more than 100 locations open or in development, Lennys Grill & Subs continues to expand throughout the southeast by offering single and multi-restaurant franchise territory opportunities. For franchise information, visit http://www.lennysfranchise.com/.