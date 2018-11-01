Lerner and Rowe Gives Back Hole-in-one Sponsors at Swing for the Kids

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

Lerner and Rowe proudly announce their Hole-in-one $10K contest sponsorship for the Swing for the Kids event on November 4th.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucson, AZ. (November 1st)- Lerner and Rowe proudly announce their Hole-in-one $10K contest sponsorship for the Swing for the Kids event on November 4th. This event, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, will start at 1 p.m. at the new Top Golf Tucson, located at 4050 W. Costco Place, Tucson, Arizona, 85741. The event is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

“Ensuring that our youth have a safe environment to go to when they are out of school is one of our main priorities,” said Kevin Rowe, attorney. “We believe in the work that the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson are doing.”

More about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson? Providing young people with a clear path to reach their full potential and pursue their dreams. Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson has pioneered youth development in Tucson for over 50 years.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson currently provides after-school programming as well as affordable alternatives to over 9,000 youth across Tucson and serves over 4,500 active club members each year at their six clubhouse locations throughout Tucson. Their programs run year-round. They are also some of the safest, most fun and even affordable for all youth.

More about Lerner and Rowe Gives Back

Interested in giving back to the community? You can explore other community events and the Lerner and Rowe Gives Back non-profit foundation here. Even if you can’t be there, there are always ways to give back to the community.

