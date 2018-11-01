HygieaCare Recognized by MedTech Outlook Magazine as one of the TOP TEN Endoscopy Solution Providers in 2018
HyGIeaCare ’s FDA-approved Prep-System is an exclusive offering to the gastrointestinal (GI) arena that provides a new standard of care.
Colorectal cancer is on the rise. The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45 in order to find precancerous polyps so that they can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening tests can also find colorectal cancer early when treatment works best.
Colonoscopy is the most accurate screening test for the early detection of cancer that saves a lot of lives. However, a major deterrent to colonoscopy is the preparation before the procedure that is both uncomfortable and a major source of anxiety for the participants. This has been primarily because of the traditional approach that comprises taking oral medications or laxatives at day and night, drinking significant quantities of liquids, and rushing to the restroom numerous times during the day and the night before the scheduled colonoscopy. This results in disturbed sleep and a disrupted routine. Then, when the patient invariably finds that the colon is not sufficiently free of stool and clean—a prerequisite for performing colonoscopy – the procedure needs to be repeated.
A different prep methodology that is far different from the conventional approach is the way forward. “Getting ready for a colonoscopy just got easier, more acceptable, and more accessible,” says Gavriel D. Meron, chairman, and CEO of HyGIeaCare.
Founded in 2015, HyGIeaCare pioneered an easier and unique method for colonoscopy prep that ensures that the patients are ready for the colonoscopy procedure sans the inhibitions.
The mechanism of the HyGIeaCare system is an efficient and simple one. A lubricated nozzle is inserted into the rectum whereafter, warm water flows through the nozzle and deeper into the colon, driven by gravity. Warm water softens the stool and induces repeated defecation until the colon is completely clean and the patient is ready for a colonoscopy ‘A game changer for colonoscopy preparation’ reads one among the several feedback received that bears testimony to the care and comfort experienced by patients during their prep at HyGIeaCare.
The prep for a colonoscopy is provided through HyGIeaCare’s four operational centers in Austin, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; Flowood, Mississippi; and Norfolk, Virginia. “9000+ patients have been catered till date and 97 percent of those patients have had successful prep,” extols Meron.
HyGIeaCare offers another potential solution, a boon for the 60 million people in the U.S. suffering from chronic constipation. “We had physicians who referred patients to us for chronic constipation relief and we have achieved 100 percent success in inducing bowel movement in over 300 patients - and their feedback is remarkable,” says Meron. The company has partnered with gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes to the patients. The HyGIeaCare Prep-System is a win-win situation for both gastroenterologists and patients and invariably improves the practice of the gastroenterologist. HyGIeaCare provides a setup with validated proprietary standard operating procedures, which has enabled the company to achieve consistent results throughout, in different scenarios. The nurses and the tech teams are trained so that they can administer the prep care in a consistently successful manner. The company is gearing toward exponential growth in the future. A nationwide and a global expansion are imminent as is the extension into hospitals and medical centers where HyGIeaCare’s Prep-System would prove beneficial for the in-patients as well. HyGIeaCare is all set to revolutionize the patient experience.
About HyGIeaCare, Inc.
HyGIeaCare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with a goal of creating a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA cleared HyGIeaCare® System.
HyGIeaCare creates HyGIeaCare Centers in partnership with Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed on the same day and prior to colonoscopy. The HyGIeaCare Prep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients.
Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the HyGIeaCare Centers.
HyGIeaCare Centers currently operational in Austin TX (2015), Norfolk VA (2016), Jackson MS and Cincinnati OH (2017), and a number of other Centers are currently in planning and build out phase in the US. More than 9,000 patients have performed the prep procedure with 97% adequately prepped, very high patient satisfaction - 95% of the patients responding that they would again choose HyGIeaCare prep over the alternative oral prep.
For more information about HyGIeaCare® please go to: http://www.hygieacare.com
About MedTech:
MedTech Outlook is a medical technology magazine which reaches out to over 39,000 qualified subscribers in the U.S. MedTech Outlook is the go-to resource for CMOs, senior-level medical experts, and decision makers to learn and share their experiences with products and medical technology trends. Providing a knowledge platform to senior executives to share their experiences and learn from each other along with short but in-depth articles about top providers in the Medical industry.
# # #
Contact:
Michal Gorodish
VP Marketing HyGIeaCare
michal.gorodish@hygieacare.com
Michal Gorodish, VP Marketing
hygieacare inc.
+1 404-916-4982
email us here