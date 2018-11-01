DFW Business Spends Halloween Weekend Building 40 Beds for Local Children
Qualbe Marketing Group, in Haltom City, spent Halloween weekend building beds for needy children in community through the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“The event was great; we had a very good turnout,” said Randall Meinen, Founder and CEO of Qualbe Marketing Group. “When we work together as a team, it’s amazing how much we can get done.”
In a collaborative effort, Qualbe raised $6,500 for the event, which paid for the lumber, mattresses and bedding. Contributors included: Careington International, Mosaic Church, Maintenance of Fort Worth, Garland Supply, Meinen Agency and Qualbe employees.
“Everyone worked really hard and had their own spot and station - from sanding to drilling to cutting the wood...we had an assembly line going,” Meinen said.
60 volunteers came out for the event and built 40 beds in just 3 hours.
Next, Sleep in Heavenly Peace will schedule delivery days for Qualbe to assemble the beds in Fort Worth-area homes that need them. SHP gets more requests than they have beds for, so they are expanding rapidly in cities across the country to make sure no kid has to sleep on the floor.
“One thing I liked about this is how important it is for kids to get a good night’s sleep - and we got to help with that,” Meinen said. "I am shocked so many kids don’t have a bed to sleep in.”
If you would like to be a part of what this organization can do in your city, visit https://www.shpbeds.org/.
Qualbe Marketing Group is a digital marketing company in Fort Worth primarily focused on selling and marketing dental discount plans under the brand 1Dental. It also provides digital marketing services to other prominent businesses in the area.
