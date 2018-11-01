Hope For Stomach Cancer Prepares for Inaugural Stomach Cancer Symposium

Stomach cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Together, we can change that.

Event aims to raise survival rates against one of cancer’s deadliest forms

This event is our way of fighting not just for our families, but to hopefully protect other families from having to go through the suffering and heartbreak that comes with this diagnosis.” — Aki Smith, Hope for Stomach Cancer Founder

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and volunteers for Los Angeles’ Hope for Stomach Cancer are starting their month at a full sprint. The group is preparing for its inaugural Stomach Cancer Patient and Caregiver Symposium, November 10 at the Quiet Cannon in Los Angeles.

“We have patients and experts from across the country attending the symposium,” says Hope for Cancer founder Aki Smith. “Our volunteers are finalizing registrations, getting the word out about this free event, and even training for the 5K on Sunday, the next day. It’s a very powerful feeling, knowing that we’re starting something that will change lives.”

Smith founded Hope for Stomach Cancer after watching her father lose his entire stomach to the disease and then endure a year of oncological treatment. He survived his initial bout with stomach cancer, which Smith says makes him one of the lucky ones.

“Only a third of the people who get diagnosed with stomach cancer survive the next five years – and that’s if it’s caught early,” Smith says. “If it’s not caught in time, survival rates are only about five percent, which is a terrifying number. That’s why we’re doing all of this – because we believe we can raise that number.”

The Stomach Cancer Patient and Caregiver Symposium brings together experts from various areas of care to help identify ways to better fight the disease. It also allows patients to ask these experts questions about their individual care, so they can attempt to navigate this life-threatening disease.

“Gastric cancer is a complex disease and requires a complete care team for every patient,” says Dr. Samuel Klempner, chair of the nonprofit’s Medical Advisory Board. “It is the third-leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, and educating and empowering patients and caregivers is critical to improving outcomes.”

For Smith, that empowerment begins by getting people to wake up and pay attention to their health before it’s too late.

“A lot of people talk about ‘raising awareness’ like it’s some kind of vague thing, but for us, it’s painfully specific and personal,” says Smith. “This event is our way of fighting not just for our families, but to hopefully protect other families from having to go through the suffering and heartbreak that comes with this diagnosis.”

The Stomach Cancer Patient and Caregiver Symposium is free and open to the public, thanks in part to presenting sponsors Lilly Oncology and Astellas. Registration is open at www.stomachcancerla.com. Aki Smith is available for interviews about the symposium. To schedule an interview, contact Aki Smith at aki@stocan.org.

About Hope For Stomach Cancer:

Hope for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) that provides resources to patients, caregivers and loved ones while promoting early detection and prevention to the general and medical communities. Hope creates and facilitates programs that enable those affected by stomach cancer to take actionable steps to live the best possible life through each phase of the disease.

Join us at the Race Against Stomach Cancer after the symposium!