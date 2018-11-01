Citywide Cleaning Services Says, “To Reduce Sick Days, Keep a Clean Office!”

Citywide Cleaning Services is London's office cleaning company Our floor cleaners will keep your office spotless! A clean meeting room provides a professional space to conduct business

Science bears out company’s claims that hiring cleaning crews can increase worker productivity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – With cold and flu season just around the corner, a London office cleaning company claims they can increase worker productivity by keeping offices clean and tidy – and it seems they have the science to back it up.

Citywide Cleaning Services cites a 2016 Labour Force Survey from the Office For National Statistic (ONS) which revealed that more than more than 33 percent of sickness absences from work are due to minor illnesses, many of which can be prevented by keeping a clean office. The study cited a whopping 34 million days lost in productivity in 2015, the most recent data available.

“Compared to that, getting an office cleaning seems like a bargain,” says a smiling Citywide Cleaning Services spokeswoman Krystal McClean (and yes, that is her real name). “As London’s office cleaning specialists, we pride ourselves in making sure offices are sanitary and germ-free, and it saves our customers lost time in sick days.”

In addition to preventing the most common cause of lost productivity (colds and coughs), McClean says a tidy office can also combat another major cause of sick days in the office: stress and anxiety days (which, according to ONS, accounted for 7.7% of lost days in 2016).

“Studies have shown time and time again that workers in clean offices are more productive and feel less stressed,” says McClean. “Office cleaning services like Citywide Cleaning Services allow employees to find what they’re looking for faster in a nice, fresh environment. That reduces stress, which reduces stress days – and probably a few headache, migraine, and high blood pressure days as well.”

In addition to all the health benefits of hiring an office cleaner, McClean says keeping a tidy office just makes good business sense as well.

“We’ve noticed that London companies that use our service wind up feeling more positive and looking great, which can lead to increased sales,” says McClean. “Never underestimate the selling power of a tidy office.”

Krystal McClean is available to discuss the figures of the ONS study as they relate to office cleaners in London. To schedule an interview, contact Krystal McClean at info@citywidecleaning.co.uk. For more information on Citywide Cleaning Services, go to https://www.citywidecleaning.co.uk/.

