Dr. Nader Javadi of Hope Health Center Returns to CUTV News Radio

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For advanced cancer patients, there is only the standard therapies or clinical trials.

Precision Oncology is the “the third option.”

Dr. Nader Javadi, MD is an oncologist and medical director of the Hope Health Center, an independent, private oncological clinic that specializes in Precision Oncology: the customization of cancer therapy based on an individual's specific genetic markers.

“We have seen miracles.”

Inspired by his mother's death from ovarian cancer while still an intern, Dr. Javadi has dedicated his professional medical career to fighting cancer. Throughout the course of his career, Dr. Javadi has gained expertise in several facets of oncology and hematology including genetic testing, and advanced oncology treatment. Dr. Javadi has practiced oncology for 18 years, with a great success rate in treating advanced terminal cancer patients, improving their quality of lives and survival.

“From day one, I saw that there were things we can do with technology to provide better results for the patient, but we are not using them,” says Dr. Javadi. “That's why I established the Hope Health Center, to be a patient advocate rather than an institutional advocate.

“I don't claim I can cure cancer at the advanced stage–nobody can–but there's only one best option to improve the quality of life and survival, and that's the precision medicine, customized therapy.”

“Even if you cannot get rid of the disease, perhaps we can control it to make it a chronic disease the patient can live with and not die from,” says Dr. Javadi. “The most important thing for me is quality of life. The first thing you want to accomplish is to remove the pain or ease it, so the patient can have a better quality of life. If we can do that, we can improve survival, too.”

With the current standard of therapy, there is still a 5-30 percent chance a cancer put in remission may return in the future and present itself as stage IV. Precision medicine is a systemic therapy to prevent the cancer from coming back anywhere in the body.

“What we did for a patient five years ago, we couldn't wait five years to do it,” says Dr. Javadi. “What we do is provide those protocols to give that survival benefit to our patients. Although we were not able to cure them, we did something that future trials proved to be right. If we keep improving, I think this is going to be the standard in the future. If we give the best treatment based on precision oncology, we have a chance to cure the disease forever. That's my intention.”

Standard of care is limited. A regular insured patient is generally not able to afford this treatment. That's why Dr. Javadi has established the Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization designed to fundraise specifically for patients in need who cannot afford precision medicine.

And soon, Hope Health Center will be an international clinic: Dr. Javadi has formed a joint venture with investors from China to build a precision oncology department in many of China’s major cancer hospitals.

“There are huge hospitals dedicated to cancer in China, with 3,000 beds each. We don't have that scale in this country. Our hope is to establish a precision oncology department in these hospitals to teach, train, and apply precision medicine,” says Dr. Javadi. “We are, to my knowledge, the only private oncology clinic in the world doing a joint venture at this scale. It's going to be a huge project and I cannot do it alone. We’re hoping to expand this model around the world to the Middle East and Europe.”

