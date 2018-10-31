1,250 Frozen Turkeys Given to 1,250 Chicagoland Families by Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys

Glen Lerner Gives Back

Chicago personal injury law firm announced they will give away a total of 1,250 frozen turkeys to Chicagoland families in time for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Thanksgiving gives us a reason to gather together & share our gratitude for the many blessings in our lives. For our team, we are thankful for the relationships we’ve built since arriving in Chicago.” — Glen Lerner, ESQ.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys announced that they will be giving away a total of 1,250 frozen turkeys to Chicagoland families in time for the Thanksgiving holiday at two separate events. The first takes place on Saturday, November 17th at Chicagoland Christian Center (929 E. 103 Street, Chicago, Illinois, 60628), from 10 am - 2 pm. For those who can’t make it to the first event, there is a second event in the Englewood area of Chicago on November, 20th from 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm at the Church of the Living God (1738 W Marquette Rd, Chicago, IL 60636). Both events require families to RSVP to reserve one turkey per household.

Attorney Glen Lerner shares the following reasons for why his Chicago personal injury law firms give back, “the Thanksgiving holiday gives us a reason to gather together and share our gratitude for the many blessings in our lives. For our team, we are thankful for the meaningful relationships we’ve built with community groups and individuals since we first came to the area. Additionally, we look forward to fostering even more of those relationships so that we can do more by reaching more disadvantaged people in need.”

Chicagoland Christian Center Baskets of Bountiful Blessings

To kick-off the holiday season, the law firm is partnering with Chicagoland Christian Center and Kings Dominion Church to host a harvest festival. Families that attend will be treated to a festive afternoon of games, face painting, clowns and more! For those families that would also like one of the 1,100 frozen turkeys with the fixings needed to prepare a complete family Thanksgiving dinner, they will need to RSVP in advance to reserve a turkey with fixings for their household.

How to Reserve a Turkey to Pick Up On November 17th

To reserve a turkey for pick up at this event on November 17th, families are asked to RSVP in advance at sendrsvp.com/9133, or by calling 888-902-3011, ext. 9133. It is important to note that the person who RSVP’d must present an ID to pick up their turkey and other goodies.

Church of the Living God Turkey Giveaway

Glen Lerner Gives Back wraps up their Chicago area Thanksgiving activities on Tuesday, November 20th by giving away another 150 frozen turkeys in partnership with Officer Sabrina King with the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS).

How to Reserve a Turkey to Pick Up On November 20th

Families are asked to RSVP in advance to reserve a turkey for pick up at sendrsvp.com/4719, or by calling 888-902-3011, ext. 4719. As with the other event, it is important to note that the person who RSVP’d must present an ID to pick up their turkey.

