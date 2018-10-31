Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Is Now Leasing Local Shop Space at the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay
Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is responsible for the leasing of local shop space at the mall. Lynann heads the retail division of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. and oversees the leasing of 35 shopping centers throughout South Texas.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website.
Lynann Pinkham
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay