ETHIOPIAN TO FLY NONSTOP BETWEEN LOS ANGELES AND AFRICA
The new route will be the only and first of its kind to connect the West Coast of the USA with West Africa with a nonstop flight. Ethiopian’s Lome hub will offer Los Angeles passengers convenient access to cities in Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, and points throughout Africa.
The new route will depart Los Angeles at 9:35pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and arrive in Addis Ababa at 5:40am (+1). The return flight will depart on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from Addis Ababa at 8:20am and arrive in Los Angeles at 7:35pm.
Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said, “We are delighted to launch yet another long-haul direct flight which takes passengers’ experience to a new level by availing connectivity between West Africa and the West Coast of the USA. Onboard our flights on the new route, passengers will as always enjoy our premium, award winning services on the most technologically advanced B-787 Dreamliner aircraft. In line with our growth roadmap, Vision 2025, we will keep expanding our vast international network, and create better air connectivity options within Africa as well as between Africa and the rest of the world.”
Dublin will remain part of the airline’s network with a new route planned from Dublin to Addis Ababa via Madrid starting December 16, 2018.
Africa’s leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has been expanding its international destinations which have now reached more than 116. Manchester, Moscow, Istanbul and Mogadishu are just some of the new destinations the airline is set to launch soon.
About Ethiopian
Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivaled in efficiency and operational success.
Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.
Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Regional Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; ET In-flight Catering; and Ethiopian Ground Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.
