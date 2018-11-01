Aspen Regenerative Medicine has a natural solution for shoulder pain and osteoarthritis with cord blood

With regenerative therapy, I want to give patients a natural method of restoring mobility without having to turn to long-term medications or undergo costly surgical procedures.” — Dr. Julian Gershon

ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aspen Institute of Regenerative Medicine provides orthopedic relief from shoulder pain through umbilical cord blood stem cell therapy. Through umbilical cord blood, orthopedic patients can avoid more invasive methods of treatment by using regenerative cells to restore mobility and functionality in knees, hips, and other regions. Tendon and ligament injury such as knee injuries, tendon injuries and tennis elbow may be treated with umbilical cord blood allografts. Dr. Julian Gershon has taken the effectiveness of umbilical cord blood on shoulder injuries into account by giving patients a cutting-edge solution to symptoms of musculoskeletal conditions.

Umbilical cord blood is blood that remains from the placenta and umbilical cord that contains key elements found in whole blood such as red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, platelets and hematopoietic stem cells. The hematopoietic stems cells found in cord blood are a source of proteins and growth factors that can be utilized to regulate blood production and cell formation. By creating and regenerating new blood cells in the target area, these pluripotent stem cells can effectively revitalize inflamed and damaged tissue, particularly in muscles that are affected by osteoarthritis and damage to the rotator cuff.

Because the shoulder is composed of several joints, tendons and muscles, the wide range of motion that the shoulder is capable of places it at risk for problems varying from instability to impingement. There can be several causes for shoulder pain in general, but two conditions that affect people the hardest are osteoarthritis and rotator cuff injuries. Osteoarthritis occurs when the cartilage in your joints begin to wear down, resulting in swelling, pain and a limited range of movement. The repetitive use of shoulder joints paired up with the deterioration of joint tissue through aging are the primary causes for osteoarthritis in the shoulder region. Meanwhile, rotator cuff abrasions are tied directly to physical activity. With repetitive overhead motions or severe shoulder injuries, damage to the rotator cuff tissue can materialize, provoking a dull ache deep in the shoulder that makes it difficult to move your arm or put pressure on it while you sleep.

While some are able to recover quickly from rotator cuff injuries with physical therapy exercises that improve flexibility and strength of the muscles surrounding the shoulder joint or treat osteoarthritis with prescription medication, there is an ideal solution through cord blood. Dr. Gershon emphasizes its status as a natural choice for recovery by stating that “with regenerative therapy, I want to give patients a natural method of restoring mobility without having to turn to long-term medications or undergo costly surgical procedures.” Rather than undergoing rigorous treatment options with addictive medication or Corticosteroid shots that can cause nerve and bone damage, cord blood allografts rebuild lowered cell counts in the shoulder or rotator cuff area, releasing proteins and other factors to activate endogenous repair and treat inflammation and tissue damage. The regenerative qualities in the nutrients and stem cells found in cord blood stimulate cellular production to assist in reducing inflammation, easing pain and recovering injuries to the shoulder tissue. Cartilage and surrounding tissue are restored to its most optimal state through cord blood’s regenerative qualities.

About Dr. Julian Robert Gershon Jr. DO, FAOASM ABAARM

Dr. Julian Robert Gershon Jr. DO, FAOASM ABAARM, owner of the Aspen Institute for Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, is triple board certified in Family Medicine, Sports Medicine and Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Dr. Gershon achieved his medical degree at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his internship at Flint Osteopathic Hospital in Flint, Michigan. He is board certified in Family Medicine and Sports Medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Practice, is a fellow of the American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine and served on their Board of Directors for twelve years. He was the head team physician for University of North Texas for over twenty years, a resident physician at the U.S. Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1993, the team physician for the U.S. Olympic Judo team from 1993-2000 and the team physician at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia and traveled to Chile with the U.S. Freestyle ski team during the summer of 2006. In addition to serving as a team physician for local high schools in Northern Texas, he has also covered professional wrestling events for the WWE at Dallas events and traveled with the Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Commission, performing on-water rescue and tending to athletic and medical injury/illnesses for their drivers. Dr. Gershon was recently awarded a fellowship in Stem Cell therapy by the American Academy of Antiaging and Regenerative Medicine. This prestigious award signifies years of advanced stem cell training.

About Aspen Institute for Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine

The Aspen Institute for Antiaging & Regenerative Medicine Experience specializes in anti-aging and regenerative medicine at the relaxed, beautiful mountain setting of Aspen, Colorado. With stem cell and PRP therapy, owner Dr. Julian R. Gershon, Jr., DO, FAOASM, ABAARM has personally performed regenerative therapy treatments for orthopedic procedures, hair restoration and skin rejuvenation. Additionally, their all-inclusive program is tailored to each patient and includes stem cell therapy, bio-identical hormone therapy via our intensive age management program, PRP facial regeneration, PRP hair regeneration, PRP “O-shot” or “PRP P-shot” for male and female performance enhancement, IV nutrition and vitamin therapy with antioxidant glutathione, customized year-long vitamin and nutrient supplementation, telomere testing to determine biologic age and monitor aging process, genetic testing, food allergy analysis and an environmental toxin assessment. The Aspen Institute for Antiaging and Regenerative Medicine maintains a positive reputation for their commitment to shifting the focus from disease-driven medicine to optimal restorative solutions, treating patients personally and recommending safe programs according to their specific ailments. They strive to offer each patient an experience they expect and deserve from a health professional as their main objective is to help patients live better and longer.