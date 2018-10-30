LogicBay’s ChannelStack Technology Advances with SurveyMonkey and HMI Performance Incentives Integrations
LogicBay's ChannelStack framework offers customers an integrated technology solution to support their sales channel through best-in-class technology partners.
With the addition of SurveyMonkey, LogicBay customers can expect:
• Full access to customer, partner, and market-powered data via secured surveys.
• The ability to leverage survey data to create a unique customer experience, partner engagement, and feedback around training, sales, and marketing campaigns that drive growth and increased ROI.
The HMI Performance Incentives integration includes benefits such as:
• Interactive, on-demand rewards-based fulfillment platform with high quality merchandise, awards and tickets.
• Measurable results reporting based on custom, individual client goals.
“As buyer behaviors and challenges in the sales channel evolve, so does our product. We are thrilled to have the ability to offer our customers a highly configurable sales channel technology solution. By leveraging new integrations with high-quality platforms such as SurveyMonkey and HMI, our customers can securely access tools to increase sales, enhance the customer experience and strengthen the performance of their sales channels.” – John Panaccione, CEO, LogicBay Corporation.
About LogicBay
LogicBay provides technology-enabled Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions that enable organizations to build, scale, and optimize their sales channel. LogicBay PRM technology supports the entire sales channel life cycle from recruiting and onboarding sales partners to managing a global network of partners in multiple languages. For additional information, visit https://www.logicbay.com/
About HMI Performance Incentives
Founded in 1980 in Cambridge, MA, HMI Performance Incentives is a global leader in designing and managing sales and customer incentive solutions. At HMI, success is measured by the outcome of their clients’ programs and their satisfaction. These programs are designed to accelerate sales, increase customer engagement, and expand market share. With more than 35 years of experience in the performance improvement industry, HMI knows what it takes to deliver results. For additional information, visit https://hmiaward.com/
About SurveyMonkey
Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today, SurveyMonkey’s mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. Their People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights. The company’s 750+ employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million active users globally. For additional information, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/
