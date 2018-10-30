EKOGRID In-situ Solution Enters LATAM Remediation Market

Arturo Salazar Martinez

Appoints Arturo Salazar Martinez as LATAM regional sales manager to forge partnerships with companies active in Latin American remediation projects

HELSINKI, FINLAND, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contaminated land and water remediation specialists Eko Harden Technologies (EHT) today announces the appointment of Arturo Salazar Martinez as regional sales manager for Iberian and Latin American markets. In his new role, Salazar is charged with developing further partnerships with local Latin American companies involved in the remediation of contaminated sites and for them to integrate EHT’s in-situ EKOGRID electrokinetic oxidation solution in their projects.

Salazar originates from Mexico and holds a Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Sonora. He has over five years experience of working in the mining industry, four being in technology and equipment.

“Remediation of contaminated sites is one of the most pressing environment restoration issues today and one of the largest liabilities for future generations to bear and Latin America is no exception,” says Salazar. “EHT’s in-situ EKOGRID solution is economically competitive and environmentally better than traditional dig and dump remediation methods and will undoubtedly play a key role in remediating contaminated sites in the region.”

Eko Harden and its EKOGRID solution is fast becoming the partner-of-choice of government agencies, municipalities, land developers and energy companies alike to eliminate environmental disasters. EKOGRID electrokinetic oxidation technology produces controlled low voltage pulsed electric field in a polluted area to amplify the remediation power of nature. The patented technology has proven to be an ecological, sustainable and cost-efficient way for remediating the environment already in fifteen countries across all continents.

About Eko Harden Technologies

Eko Harden Technologies aims to become one of the world’s leading providers of greentech and cleantech technology and service providers for use by governments, United Nations agencies, local municipalities, industrials and energy companies. Its patented EKOGRID technology supports the growth of global wealth and health in a sustainable manner by removing chemical pollutants in both soil, groundwater and sediments in-situ by advanced oxidation and enhanced bioremediation. Visit http://ekogrid.fi/.

