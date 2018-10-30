Mary Marcus of Organization Dynamic to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations are dynamic and needing to constantly evolve to the changing environment. The most successful organizations are those where employees are agile and able to adapt to those changes.

Organization Dynamic is a consulting company dedicated to helping organizations to succeed through their people. According to founder Dr. Mary Marcus, the right talent that is engaged and committed can help drive strategy and results and have fun at the same time.

“People need to be able to find the best of themselves,” says Marcus. “An organization should be built on the philosophy that people should be doing what they're passionate about and doing it wherever and whenever they are most productive. We are trying to build the work around the whole person as opposed to stuffing the person into the work. So it's about creating the environment that is going to help your people be their best.”

Marcus first entered this field through productivity management, helping organizations find the best way to do the work. In the 1990s, the best way to do the work was as quickly as possible with the least amount of people.

“I learned a lot of incredible things that I still draw on today, but it was not a great job because I liked people too much, so when it was about downsizing that saddened me. This experience got me into quality management, leadership development and organizational development strategy,” says Marcus. “Why don't we get people doing the work the best way possible and increase the throughput rather than decrease the people?”

Still, says Marcus, when we add a person to the process, we're adding the human dynamic to it, which can compromise productivity. So it’s about taking the time to define the optimal process by involving people in how to make the work easiest to do, but also pleasurable.

“If I'm having fun doing it, I'm going to do it well, and I'm going to do it fast,” says Marcus. “I'm going to add value to the business because I care. I have to own the outcome the organization is counting on me for, versus coming to work every day to do a job.”

