True Wearables is Now Shipping Oxxiom for Sports and Aviation
Oxxiom is the only wireless pulse oximeter for sports and aviation that is small enough to allow users to wear the device for long periods, and have real-time access to continuous, uninterrupted measurements of oxygen saturation, heart rate, perfusion index, and waveforms. the Oxxiom for Sports and Aviation pulse oximeter works in combination with the Oxxiom app for iOS devices. By just pressing a button in the Oxxiom app, users can create a complete report with charts for measurement trends and histograms, desaturations per hour, cumulative time with oxygen saturation below a threshold, pulse rate volatility histogram, and perfusion index log-volatility histogram. Typically, a healthy person will have less than 5 or so desaturations per hour with amplitude greater than 4%, and will stay for a very small time percentage with oxygen saturation less than 90%. These values may change (increase) during exercise, or in situations of high stress, or in high altitude places. Increasing pulse rate volatility trends and decreasing perfusion index log-volatility trends are beneficial, and an indication of positive adaptation and/or increase in fitness, making Oxxiom for Sports and Aviation the perfect solution for those who wish to expand their limits.
Oxxiom is small, lightweight and easy to use. It can be placed on the finger, forehead, or back of the ear (posterior auricle). Its design, with no patient cables of any kind, allows users complete freedom of movement in a 33 ft unobstructed path from the iOS device, meaning that athletes can exercise while taking continuous measurements.
Oxxiom offers:
(i) Wireless and continuous measurements of oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate (PR), and perfusion index (PI) for 24 hours (typical value).
(ii) Voice-based measurements (once every 30, 60, or 120 seconds).
(iii) Reports with charts for SpO2, PR, and PI measurements over time and distributions (histograms), desaturations per hour, cumulative time with SpO2 less than threshold, PR Volatility distribution, and PI Log-Volatility distribution.
(iv) Storage of SpO2, PR, and PI measurement trends (12, 24, 36, or 48 hours).
(v) Visual, audible, and voice-based warnings: Oxxiom not connected, searching signal, battery empty, poor wireless connection, charge iOS device, SpO2 and/or PR threshold crossing.
Oxxiom is not a medical device. The Oxxiom app for iOS devices is sold separately at Apple App Store. For more information, go to www.truewearables.com or www.oxxiom.com
Larissa Lamego
True Wearables, Inc.
+1 949-709-0850
email us here