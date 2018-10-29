STERLING, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trivium Technology, Inc. Named New England Reseller for DigitalDrawer

Local firm signs Reseller Agreement with AscendoSoft Inc.

Sterling, MA – October 26, 2018 – Trivium Technology, Inc. announced today that they have signed a Reseller Agreement to represent DigitalDrawer by AscendoSoft Inc. in the New England States. After months of evaluating Document Management Software Trivium has selected DigitalDrawer. DigitalDrawer is a full function Document Management System that provides full OCR and Indexing across all documents that are stored in a file structure that looks and feels like a traditional file cabinet “We are excited to be able to bring to our customers a Document Management System that is fully functional at a fraction of the price of its competitors” said Frank Leonard, President of Trivium Technology, Inc. “The DigitalDrawer product line truly represents the best value for small- to medium-sized business and we look forward too many, many more successful years of working with AscendoSoft,” he added.

“We are looking forward to working with Trivium. We have been very impressed with their understanding of our DigitalDrawer market opportunities.” said AscendoSoft CSO Jim Holck. “There is good synergy in New England for both companies and we are looking forward to bringing good value to their expanding customer base.”

Trivium Technology is a value-added reseller (VAR) of a full line of leading-edge technology products and services for small- to medium-sized business, enabling them to build more efficient business models, maximize their technology investments, and eliminate the confusion of working with multiple service providers. Trivium uses a proprietary evaluation system to custom develop a Document Management System designed specifically for each customer’s unique needs. Trivium then implements DigitalDrawer as a stand-alone product or integrates it with a Scan Station and High-Speed scanner to form a complete Document Management System.

About Trivium Technology, Inc.

Trivium Technology, Inc. is a Managed Service Provider Servicing New England, that specializes in software sales, service and support to the small and medium sized business market. They help business manage their information to become more efficient and more profitable. Visit their website at www.Triviumtech.net

About AscendoSoft Inc.

AscendoSoft specializes in providing software solutions and professional services to customers of all sizes including vertical markets, such as financials, higher education, real estate, utilities, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, etc. AscendoSoft offers a variety of software solutions including Address Cleansing, Document Management, Automation Utilities, and Safety & Compliance. The Professional Services team provides Business and IT consulting.