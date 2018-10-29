Glen Lerner Sponsors Raising Awareness, Saving Lives event

Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys recently sponsored and partook in the Raising Awareness, Saving Lives event. This event occurred on October 26, 2018.

Domestic violence and breast cancer are some of the most traumatic experiences that can happen to anyone.The support a community can provide can help victims in an immeasurable way.” — Glen Lerner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys recently sponsored and partook in the Raising Awareness, Saving Lives event. This event occurred on October 26, 2018 at the Sherman Park Auditorium and was organized by the Chicago CAPS organization.

Raising Awareness, Saving Lives had an incredibly successful turnout over 100 people in attendance. The event brought more awareness to breast cancer and domestic violence.

“Domestic violence and breast cancer are some of the most traumatic experiences that can happen to anyone,” says Glen Lerner, attorney. “The support a community can provide can help victims in an immeasurable way.”

Those attending were encouraged to wear pink and purple in support of the causes.

Attendees enjoyed:

Inspirational messages from local speakers,

Performances,

Chair massages,

Light refreshments,

Nutritional information,

Raffle prizes and so much more.

More about CAPS

The Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) is Chicago’s newest weapon against crime. The CAPS organization cooperates with the community to reduce crime and promote a tighter kinship with the communities they serve.

What makes CAPS innovative? It brings the police, community, and other city agencies together, to identify and solve neighborhood crime problems, rather than simply react to their symptoms after the fact.

The CAP strategy is supported through:

Neighborhood-based beat officers;

Regular Beat Community Meetings involving police and residents;

Extensive training for both police and community;

More efficient use of City services that impact crime;

And new technology to help police and residents target crime hot spots.

More about Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys

For over two decades, Glen Lerner has been a powerhouse in personal injury claims. Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys know how to put passion into every case they handle. Glen Lerner and his team of personal injury attorneys have become one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly three hundred employees located in Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Arizona, and California.

For current updates regarding legal topics and their community involvement and contributions, follow the law firm on Twitter. You can also like their Facebook page.