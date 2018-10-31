2018 Person of the Year Finalists
SafeCare Person of the Year 10 Finalists Released
- Jeff Bezos – Amazon (new health care venture addressing healthcare cost)
- Tianqiao Chen & Chrissy Lou - Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute (Brain-machine interface)
- Marc Benioff – Salesforce (IT to address healthcare cost and quality)
- Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD – Cleveland Clinic (Putting Patients First priority)
- Jaime Dimon – JPMorgan Chase (new health care venture addressing healthcare cost)
- Ken Langone - Invemed (NYU grant to address physician shortage)
- Mark & Pricilla Chan Zuckerberg, MD – Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (IDseq- Infectious Disease sequencing hypothesis)
- Masayoshi Son – SoftBank (AI doctor to increase doctors' consultation efficiency)
- President Donald Trump – United States (Improving healthcare access, quality, and cost)
- Sobhi Batterjee – Saudi German Hospitals Group (Addressing healthcare access in Middle East/North Africa)
“We thank President Trump, our 2017 Person of the Year for working to make healthcare better for Americans,” said Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO of The SafeCare Group, publisher of SafeCare Magazine. “Overcoming unprecedented partisan obstruction and political gridlock, President Trump became a Keeper of Promises as he fulfilled several platform healthcare promises since occupying the Oval Office.”
SafeCare magazine Person of the Year is an annual issue that recognizes the individual who has contributed significantly toward improving the access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe. The designation is based upon the three goals set forth by SafeCare magazine:
1. Commitment to improving access, cost, and quality of healthcare nationally/globally.
2. Tangible and quantifiable steps taken toward addressing the current challenges and future perspectives of access, cost, and quality of healthcare.
3. Leadership toward advancing access, cost, and quality of care within the healthcare system, the business sector, the general public, and governmental domains.
Eligible individuals included any person (medical or non-medical) who has satisfied the above listed criteria by demonstrating exceptional achievement in the areas. There was no submission cost for nominations. Final selection would be completed by SafeCare Magazine editorial board, and the notification of the outcome would be conducted through SafeCare magazine.
About SafeCare® Magazine
SafeCare magazine is a private venture delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe since 2015. SafeCare® magazine, SafeCare Analytics®, and 100 SafeCare Hospitals® comprise The SafeCare Group ®. For more information about The SafeCare magazine, visit www.safecaremagazine.com.
About The SafeCare Group ®
The SafeCare Group was founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. SafeCareSoft® SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital reimbursement and accreditation. Since 2012, SafeCare Analytics® have been helping hospitals excel with physician privileging software for Joint Commission OPPE, and hospital software for better readmissions, complications, infections, and value. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value. Since 2015, SafeCare® magazine has been delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com.
