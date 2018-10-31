Arecont Vision Costar Targets Sales Growth in Europe, the Middle East, and India
New sales resources added by AV Costar provide enhanced support to international customers and partners
Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTSI)
The company, a business unit of Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets Group: CTSI), is increasing its presence in Europe, the Middle East, and India through strategic hiring. The international sales organization has its regional headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is responsible for all worldwide Arecont Vision Costar sales and support activities outside of the Americas.
“We are truly excited to promote and add these skilled and experienced team members and sales partners to both enhance our presence and deliver improved sales support to our end user customers, systems integrators, consultants, and technology partners,” stated Sanjit Bardhan, Vice President - International Sales, Arecont Vision Costar. “The new Arecont Vision Total Video Solution™ and its component megapixel cameras, video management system, video recorders, and cloud-based web services offer valuable new choices to the market, and our expanded team will help bring these products to our customers around the world.”
Vineet Panwar has been promoted to Technical Director – International, leading all technical support activities across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and Asia-Pacific. Mr. Panwar first joined the company in 2015, as Regional Technical Manager for the Middle East, Africa, and India.
The European sales organization has added Sergej Piculin as Regional Sales Director. Based in Solvenia, Mr. Piculin’s responsibilities include the DACH and Benelux regions, as well as Eastern Europe and Russia. He rejoins Arecont Vision Costar from his most recent role at IndigoVision, and is a graduate of the University of Ljubljana.
In the Middle East, Khaled Shehata has been appointed as Regional Sales Manager for the region. An experienced sales leader, Mr. Shehata previously served in similar assignments with Harco Group for Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and most recently at SNB Middle East FZC, Dubai.
Vani Jeevan has been added to the regional team as Inside Sales Manager – International. Since graduating with an MCA degree from India’s Osmania University, Ms. Jeevan has had a successful career in sales, customer service, quality assurance, and client management in assignments in India and most recently Dubai where she is now based.
In India, the regional sales organization has been enhanced with the addition of manufacturer’s representative Hikam Vision. Mr. Bardhan’s team also added Innowave IT Infrastructure Ltd. as regional distributor for the country.
“These promotions and additions to the team bring new skills and capabilities to our entire international sales organization,” said Mr. Bardhan. “We look forward to recognizing their success in supporting Arecont Vision Costar customers and partners in the future.”
Visit Arecont Vision Costar online at www.arecontvision.com to learn more, or find sales contacts around the world at https://www.arecontvision.com/where-to-buy.php.
ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTAR
Arecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. The company offers two complete megapixel camera families – the MegaIP™ series includes Made in USA, cyber-secure MicroBullet®, MicroDome®, MegaBall®, MegaDome®, MegaVideo®, MegaView®, and SurroundVideo® models, plus the world-class ConteraIP™ series dome and bullet models. Both camera families offer single- and multi-sensor choices that are integrated with the ConteraVMS™ (video management system), ConteraWS™ (web services), and the ConteraCMR™ (cloud-managed video recorder) series for traditional or cloud-based video surveillance solutions as part of the Total Video Solution.
Arecont Vision Costar supports integration with leading 3rd party products through the Arecont Vision MegaLab™ and via ONVIF compliance.
