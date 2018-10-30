FileZilla® Pro adds Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage to growing list of supported protocols
Addition of Backblaze B2 adds to growing list of FileZilla Pro offerings
FileZilla Pro allows system administrators, Web developers, designers, and other professional users to transfer files across all types of remote servers and computing environments. Users will now be able to use FileZilla Pro to store files in Backblaze B2 and retrieve them as needed. In addition, users will find that with B2’s single tier pricing, and caps and alerts, they are able to predict and control their cloud storage costs.
Backblaze’s B2 Cloud Storage is the latest addition to FileZilla Pro’s list of supported protocols, among them Dropbox and Microsoft One Drive. “Our partnership with Backblaze will further diversify the file-transfer options FileZilla Pro offers to its customers, unified under the familiar user interface they appreciate.” said Tim Kosse, original creator and principal author of FileZilla and FileZilla Pro.
“By adding B2 to FileZilla Pro, computer users can now use our affordable, proven cloud storage service as their storage foundation for their file access and transfer needs,” said Gleb Budman, CEO and co-founder of Backblaze. He continued, “We believe this partnership will benefit both Backblaze B2 and FileZilla customers.”
About FileZilla Pro
FileZilla Pro comes from the experience of building File Transfer tools for over 15 years, and it goes above and beyond FTP by providing support for the most used cloud services protocols, like Amazon S3, Dropbox, Google Cloud Storage, Google Drive, Microsoft Azure and WebDAV.
In October 2018, FileZilla reached a milestone of 40,000 users.
For more information on FileZilla Pro, visit https://filezillapro.com.
About Backblaze
Backblaze delivers astonishingly easy-to-use and low-cost cloud storage and cloud backup services. Their B2 Cloud Storage platform is just $0.005/GB/month for data storage and $0.01/GB for data egress. For over a decade Backblaze has been the trusted cloud storage provider for tens of thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of users in over 150 countries worldwide. Today, Backblaze stores over 600 petabytes of data on their innovative high density storage pods uniquely arranged into their vastly scalable and performant Backblaze Vault architecture. For more information on Backblaze please visit www.backblaze.com.
