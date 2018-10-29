Magical Lighting Exhibition Illuminates JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

Moonlight in the Garden, JC Raulston Arboretum, North Carolina State University

Moonlight in the Garden | JC Raulston Arboretum | NC State University | November 6-17

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For seven-nights in November, the magical lighting exhibition Moonlight in the Garden will illuminate and showcase JC Raulston Arboretum at North Carolina State University.

Exhibition dates include a special Preview Night on Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 7 to 9 PM; plus, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-17 from 6 to 9 PM. Ticket sales are brisk, with Saturday, Nov. 10, already sold out. Click here to order Moonlight in the Garden tickets.

Two additional Designer Preview Nights are exclusively for professional members in the community, including landscape architects, landscape contractors, lighting designers, engineers, and other related parties. The NC Board of Landscape Architects is providing two-hours of continuing education credits to participating landscape architects, and the NC Landscape Contractors' Licensing Board has approved two landscape (2L) continuing education credits to qualified landscape contractors. Click the above link and select Designer Preview Night.

“Moonlight in the Garden is an opportunity for us to light up the garden and share what a magical place the Arboretum can be at night,” said Mark Weathington, Director of JC Raulston Arboretum. “Children love being in the garden. One of the most rewarding aspects of the exhibition is the attraction of children, students, and people of all ages.”

“Along with the colorful and festive lighting exhibition, Moonlight in the Garden is a chance to bundle up, welcome the fall season to North Carolina, dine at the best food trucks, enjoy the live music, have some hot cider, and roast marshmallows over the fire pits,” said Weathington.

Founded in 1976 and featuring over 7,000 different types of plants, JC Raulston Arboretum is one of the most diverse botanical gardens in North America based on benchmarking by the American Public Gardens Association. Now ranked in the top 95-percentile in plant diversity, the Arboretum’s mission includes plant collection, research, distribution, and education.

Sponsored by the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation and presented by Southern Lights of Raleigh and more than a dozen suppliers, the exhibition is a once-per-year occasion to see the botanical gardens and Arboretum at night.

“Nature brings joy to life and illumination at night reveals new dimensions of nature,” said John Garner, volunteer project chair and President of Southern Lights of Raleigh. “Moonlight in the Garden is a huge lighting exhibition, using over five miles of cable powered by twenty transformers to showcase the Arboretum with the latest and best lighting technologies.”

“Children respond well to beauty and appreciate and enjoy something that just looks and feels magical,” said Weathington. “Anything you do that gets children out and looking at plants, gardens, and natural areas is an important thing. It’s a powerful way to instill an appreciation for the environment around them.”

Tickets are limited – advance reservations are recommended online.

Advance tickets are $10 for college students and members of the Arboretum, $20 for non-members, and $5 for children under 12. Prices are $5 higher at the gate, if available, except for children under 12.

JC Raulston Arboretum is at 4415 Beryl Road in Raleigh. Beryl Road is accessible from Hillsborough Street, across from Meredith College; Beryl Road is also accessible from Blue Ridge Road over the railroad tracks across from the State Fairgrounds.

Proceeds from Moonlight in the Garden will benefit daily operations of the JC Raulston Arboretum. Moonlight in the Garden is sponsored by and fund-raising efforts operate under the auspices of the NC Agricultural Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit (tax ID 56-6049304).

