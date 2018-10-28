Yellow Pages Goes Green® Calls on Environmental Organizations to Support Online Only Yellow Pages
Original opt-out registry expands mission with complete Yellow Pages service, no print edition. Asks environmentally friendly service providers to support.
“By simply supporting, referencing, linking-to and sharing the digital only version of our Yellow Pages, at YellowPagesGoesGreen.org, companies and environmental organizations can help discourage print Yellow Pages services from printing their books, which litter the environment with paper-waste.” said Michael Keegan, CEO of Yellow Pages Goes Green.
As the original opt-out of print registry, our PaperlessPetition.org is what first fueled public awareness to the idea of an opt-out of print service.
Environmentally friendly service providers can support this mission simply by adding YPGG to their websites, blogs, Facebook and other social network pages.
About Yellow Pages Goes Green®
Yellow Pages Goes Green ® provides an environmentally friendly search engine and directory vigorously supporting the green movement, promotes awareness and helps consumers easily opt-out of printed yellow pages delivery while providing a simple, effective, online alternative to print. Yellow Pages Goes Green ® is a Registered Trademark in the United States, a certified Yext PowerListings® Network publisher and part of the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Green Power Partnership.
