Lerner and Rowe Presents $10K Check at the 11th Annual Paul’s Car Wash

Lerner and Rowe Gives back presents a check of $10K to Paul

For the fifth year in a row, Lerner and Rowe team members donated to wash Phoenix cars to help raise funds during the annual “Paul’s Pay it Forward Car Wash.”

This is the fifth year that we sponsored Paul’s Pay it Forward Car Wash. It’s more amazing every year. We are so pleased to be able to pay it forward and support the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ goals.” — Kevin Rowe

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Lerner and Rowe team members brought their sponges and their smiles to wash Phoenix vehicles to help raise funds during the annual “Paul’s Pay it Forward Car Wash.” Also, Kevin Rowe presented a $10,000 check to CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Horton that will be given to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ) for the fifth year in a row.

“This is the fifth year that we sponsored Paul’s Pay it Forward Car Wash. It’s more amazing every year,” said Kevin Rowe. “We are so pleased to be able to pay it forward and support the Big Brother’s goals of assisting local youth.”

For the whole week, Paul Horton, KPHO CBS 5's Chief Meteorologist, will roll up his sleeves and wash hundreds of cars in a fundraising effort for BBBSAZ. Lerner and Rowe will be joining CBS 5 and 3TV team members, along with BBBSAZ Staff, community volunteers, and corporate partners to help Paul was his car.

