CompanionLink Outlook Sync Software are Redstone 5 Ready – No Update Needed

Leading Outlook Sync vendor certifies all past software releases run fine with Windows 10 October 2018 Update

When your PC updates to the newest Windows 10, you can be confident that CompanionLink products will continue working without a need to update.” — Wayland Bruns, CTO

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink has certified all products are fully compatible with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (v1809 Redstone 5). These products include Outlook Google Sync, Outlook sync with Android phones, Outlook sync with iPhones and iPads, Sync for Act!, GoldMine, IBM Notes and Palm Desktop.

“When your PC updates to the newest Windows 10, you can be confident that CompanionLink products will continue working without a need to update,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink. “CompanionLink recommends CompanionLink 8 for all our customers, because it has the latest bug fixes and feature enhancements like our Deduplication utility. We recognize, however, that some customers prefer not to change. We are proud to announce that our products purchased a decade ago are working fine on Windows 10 ‘Redstone 5’ without modification.”

Microsoft is updating Windows twice a year. This can bring the circumstance where software products might need to be updated. CompanionLink’s tech and development staff are based in Portland, Oregon. This US based team is experienced at recognizing a problem, developing a fix, and rolling out updates when the need occurs. Product updates are free for CompanionLink’s current line of products, generally 3-4 years after purchase. CompanionLink offers a reduced price update for past customers.

CompanionLink for Google is a simple and fast tool for Outlook Google Sync. It is easy to set up, you simply specify your Google Account and it will do two-way sync automatically. The sync is very fast, synchronizing a change from Google faster than you can open Outlook. CompanionLink for Google synchronizes Outlook Calendar, Contacts and Tasks to Google. It has supports Outlook Calendar colors and has options for one-way or two-way sync. For more information see https://www.companionlink.com/google/outlook/.

CompanionLink for Outlook gives more options and more sync destinations. If you use IMAP or POP3 folders in Outlook, CompanionLink gives fast access to synchronize Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes to your Android Phone, iPhone and iPad. CompanionLink supports USB, Wi-Fi and Cloud sync methods. CompanionLink for Outlook includes a handy deduplication utility, so if you need to clear duplicated records from an Outlook database you can do so with a click of a button. See https://www.companionlink.com/outlook/ for details.

Both products retail for $49.95 and CompanionLink offers a free two-week trial. CompanionLink provides free telephone technical support so if you need an answer to a complex problem, you can call our team for the answer. “Your time is at a premium,” says Bruns. “For that reason we sell a RunStart service. For $49 our Technician will log into your PC and set up your Contact and Calendar sync for you, decide on the best sync system, resolve duplicates, and set you on automatic data sync.” For more information on CompanionLink Runstart Services see https://www.companionlink.com/runstart.

About CompanionLink Software: CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data synchronization solutions for mobile phones and CRM software and services. They also develop a DejaOffice® for Outlook® App which runs on Android™, iPhone® and iPad®. For 31 years, CompanionLink has mobilized Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com/ and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.