Lerner and Rowe, ALT AZ 93.3 Sponsor Tunes For Teens

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe, in conjunction with ALT AZ 93.3 and Music Saves Lives, proudly announces Tunes For Teens. The goal of this program is to supply as many teens in the foster system across the Valley with as many radio MP3 players.

Nowadays, it’s so easy to take instant access to music for granted. What happens when someone doesn’t have access to a computer, smartphone, or even the internet? Unfortunately, in the foster system, this is more of a reality than it should be. Sometimes, music is the only escape, and everyone deserves that escape.

“Kids should have music in their lives,” said Kevin Rowe, attorney at Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys. “Some of my best memories have music involved, and your situation shouldn’t dictate what exposure you have.”

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys kicked things off with a donation of $3,000 because they believe that everyone deserves their own connection to music. Music can inspire, provide an escape and provide a creative outlet.

Do you believe in the power of music? Want to get involved with our drive? Join us in giving the gift of music by going to altaz933.com and learning more about how you can help.

