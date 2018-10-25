Lerner and Rowe Sponsors Cops & Rodders Car Show

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe proudly announce their sponsorship of SALEF’s Cops and Rodders Car Show. As southern Arizona’s largest one-day show, Lerner and Rowe hopes to see you at the Cops & Rodders Car Show. The show takes place Saturday, November 3rd from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Kino Sports Complex. The car show serves as a fundraising event for the local police force, including Tucson, Marana, University of Arizona Police, and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

This event is free for spectators, which includes parking.

When you decide to attend, you can see 900 show vehicles, including law enforcement and military displays. Cops & Rodders showcases Tucson Police Officers, Marana Police Officers, Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies and University of Arizona Police, as well as several other Arizona area police agencies.

“Working with the local law enforcement is one of the most important things that a law firm can do,” said attorney Kevin Rowe. “We encourage everyone in the community to get to know their local police.”

Partake in a great opportunity to meet and mingle with the local police officers, deputies and many surrounding law enforcement agencies and view police department equipment and assets. Don’t miss the helicopter, SWAT mobilization vehicles, Bomb unit, K9 units, Motorcycle units and Bicycle Patrol units, Recruiting, and so much more!

