Simply NUC Announces EasyCAST ™ PC Optimized for Live Streaming, Powered by Streamlabs and Intel

EasyCAST™ Will Be Showcased at TwitchCon Booth #340 October 26-29th

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Simply NUC, an industry leader in small form factor compute devices, has announced a collaboration with Streamlabs and Intel to deliver a new, custom computing device named EasyCAST, optimized for live streaming.

The new computers dedicated to personal broadcasting will be powered by an Intel® Core™ processor and come preloaded with Streamlabs OBS from Streamlabs, giving streamers the tools to better engage with their fans, grow audiences, and improve monetization. It is the first of its kind to elegantly blend hardware and software in a way that makes streaming more accessible for everyone. It is intended to solve a growing user problem: Many gamers want to stream their content, but they don’t know where to start.

“These devices help simplify the streaming process and enable creators to connect to a worldwide audience more efficiently than ever before,” said Ali Moiz, CEO of Streamlabs. “This represents an opportunity for us to fulfill our vision and help content creators turn their passion into a business.”

The EasyCAST has been quality tested for performance by Streamlabs and is affixed with the Streamlabs seal of approval. Additionally, the Intel® Quick Sync Video encoder has been optimized with Streamlabs OBS and will come preloaded on these devices to provide the best quality bit-rate, audio, resolution, and FPS.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Streamlabs and Intel, as we feel it showcases the versatility of the NUC platform, as well as the powerful solutions we can build with it,” Said Aaron Rowsell, CEO of Simply NUC. “EasyCAST will be a great tool for helping creators and gamers to be seen and build their following”.

EasyCAST hardware specs include:

● 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 vPro processor with AMT and TPM

● 8GB DDR4 RAM

● 256GB Solid State Hard Drive

● Windows 10 Home OS

● Streamlabs OBS Pre-loaded and configured.

● AVerMedia 1080p60hz HDMI Capture built-in

● Bundled with HDMI video splitter and video cables as well as audio cables

● Optional Logitech Web or video cameras, Gamer Headsets, and Keyboard/Mouse options



EasyCASTwill be available later this year at https://simplynuc.com/easycast-stream-solution/ and will also have the option for users to purchase on its innovative Device as a Service (DaaS) financing model.

EasyCAST will be showcased during TwitchCon at the Streamlabs booth #340

and Logitech booth #446.

About Simply NUC:

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC®, Inc. is an Intel® Platinum Level Technology Provider specializing in the NUC platform. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied and supported NUC systems and solutions to businesses and consumers, as well as end to end NUC project development, custom operating system installations and NUC accessories.

For more information on Simply NUC please visit https://simplynuc.com/ or follow Simply NUC on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube

Intel, the Intel logo, Intel Core and Intel vPro are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.