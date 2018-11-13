Susan Sarandon Celebrates Birthday with an Italian Dinner Experience Created by Celebrity Chef Filippo Sinisgalli

Celebrity Chef Filippo Sinisgalli presented a one-of-kind traditional Italian birthday cake to Actress Susan Sarandon at her exclusive birthday dinner in her home. Photo credit: Francesco Piras

Il Palato Italiano Chef Filippo Sinisgalli and His Brigade Prepared a 5-course Dinner in Honor of Award-Winning Actress Susan Sarandon and Guests

Il Palato, thank you for an amazing evening. The food was wonderful and each of the five courses was not only delicious but beautifully plated.” — Susan Sarandon, award-winning actress and humanitarian

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Actress Susan Sarandon celebrated her birthday with an intimate Italian dinner in her New York home. The ageless beauty, surrounded by 16 family and close friends, dined on authentic Italian cuisine created by Il Palato Italiano's Executive Chef Filippo Sinisgalli, the Italian Chef to the Stars. Sarandon and Sinisgalli first met at a gifting suite in Beverly Hills during Academy Awards season.

According to Chef Sinisgalli, it was love at first bite for Sarandon. "The moment Ms. Sarandon complimented my food, it was my dream to prepare something special for her," said Chef Sinisgalli. "When I heard it was her birthday, the timing was right." Chef Sinisgalli and his brigade of 7 traveled from their headquarters in Bolzano, Italy to New York for the special occasion.

Chef Filippo Sinisgalli and his top notch pastry chefs created an exquisite Italian dessert buffet as a climax to the custom designed five-course dinner. "Ms. Sarandon's birthday cake was a masterpiece made with two different custards in her favorite coffee flavor, topped with maraschino cherries liqueur and handmade beignets," said Chef Sinisgalli.

“Il Palato, thank you for an amazing evening. The food was wonderful and each of the five courses was not only delicious but beautifully plated," said Sarando who recently joined Showtime's crime drama "Ray Donovan" Season 5. "Your staff took over my home completely so I didn’t have to worry about a thing. They couldn’t have been sweeter or more efficient.” Sarandon is a vegetarian.

One of the surprise highlights of Sarandon's birthday celebration was the live performance of native New Yorker and saxophonist Michael Phillips, who toured with musical giants such as Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and Prince. In 1996, Phillips was invited to perform at President Clinton's Inaugural Gala held at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Other milestone events include the 80th birthday celebration for President Nelson Mandela in South Africa and a Superbowl appearance with Wonder.

About Il Palato Italiano

Il Palato Italiano began as a food hunter and coach of professional kitchen brigades. Executive Chef Filippo Sinisgalli and Master of Ceremonies and Sommelier Tiziana Sinisgalli are the main ambassadors who promote the products and the young talents. Chef Sinisgalli creates tailor-made and strictly made-in-Italy food experiences. Los Angeles, New York, Miami, London and obviously Italy are the markets where services such as Chef@Home and tailor-made events are in greatest demand. Il Palato Italiano, at its headquarters in Bolzano, "offers quality time" to those customers who desire one-on-one lessons, team-building, and customized weekends.



Oscar-winning Actress Susan Sarandon Celebrates Her Birthday - Italian style