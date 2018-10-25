Small Faces “Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake’’ 50th Anniversary Deluxe-Editions Released October 26, 2018
Immediate Records and Charly Records To Release 50th Anniversary Deluxe-Editions of London rock legends' 1968 psychedelic masterpiece across various formatsASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immediate Records and Charly Records are to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Small Faces' much loved third album “Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake” with the release of a variety of new and very special deluxe editions across various formats (including deluxe triple 180-gram red, white & blue coloured vinyl LP box-set and a comprehensive 3CD+1DVD earbook set) on 26th October 2018.
The 180-gram vinyl LP formats have been newly mastered at half-speed for optimum sound quality and pressed in conjunction with Optimal : Media in Berlin and The Vinyl Factory in London from restored original Immediate Records tape sources. Originally recorded during 1967 and 1968 by Glyn Johns at Olympic Studios, Trident and Pye Studios, the expanded editions of “Ogdens’’ also feature rare material from the archive of surviving Small Faces member Kenney Jones.
“On 'Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake' you can still hear it's a real band firing on all cylinders, great dynamics and everyone equal in their musicianship. The story within concerned an amazing journey and it was exactly the same for us too - a fantastic journey” - Kenney Jones, 2018
All editions have been prepared under the watchful eye of Small Faces reissue producer and Immediate Records label manager Rob Caiger with remastering engineer Nick Robbins (Soundmastering Ltd) and vinyl cutting engineer Matt Colton (Alchemy Mastering) and approved by Kenney Jones.
Talking about the mastering process for this 50th Anniversary, reissue producer Rob Caiger says: “Listening back to the original first pressing of 'Ogdens' on both mono and stereo, we've captured a lot more purely because we can do so much more with the technology we have now, cutting more information to the vinyl than was able to be done back in the day because of the limitations of technology then.”
Remastering engineer Nick Robbins stresses how important it was for the new editions to stay true to the original LP: “I'm not concerned with how it might sound in the context of a modern recording. I think that's a mistake. I think it's much more important to bear in mind the context of its period rather than think 'Most records these days are really whizzy so I should make this the same.' No, you don't do that - that would be a mistake. The records have their time and sound has its time. And it's important to remain true to that.”
Mastering Engineer Of The Year Award winner 2018, Matt Colton explains the half-speed cutting process to produce a 33 1/3 rpm LP: “Cutting at half-speed offers a better transient and dynamic response, more defined and accurate sound, extended low frequency and smooth high frequencies. Basically, the band really kicks arse on the half-speed cut in a way that it doesn't cutting at normal speed. The sound fills the room, Kenney's kick drum is punching you in the chest, the guitars are pushing the amps to the edge of distortion with a beautiful blues tone and it just delivers a more musical experience. There's more power there than cutting at normal speed and that is really satisfying.”
A red, white & blue coloured vinyl 180-gram half-speed mastered 3LP box-set (Immediate IMBX012) boasts a new softback 12” x 12” 72-page book full of Gered Mankowitz photos, original artwork, rare memorabilia, in-depth sleevenotes and interviews conducted with band members over many years by journalist & writer Mark Paytress, plus introduction by Kenney Jones. LP1 consists of the original mono mix of “Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake,” LP2 features the album's original stereo mix, whilst LP3 boasts a plethora of rare tracks released for the very first time on vinyl, all providing a fascinating snapshot of this key period in the acclaimed British band's career.
The comprehensive new 3CD+1DVD earbook set (Immediate IMEB012) comprises both original mono and stereo versions of the album together with a third CD that boasts an expanded version of the vinyl box-set's bonus LP disc, additionally featuring gems such as the rare American single versions of “Mad John” and “The Journey” plus the much sought after mono “Afterglow Of Your Love” (Alternate Single Mix), previously only released as a long sold-out 7” vinyl single for Record Store Day 2015 and made available here on CD for the first time. The contents of the vinyl book are also reproduced while this edition's DVD boasts a real gem; although “Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake” was never attempted live (in part due to its sheer complexity), the band did perform seven of the album's twelve tracks on one occasion - the 21st June 1968 edition of BBC TV's Late Line-Up Colour Me Pop show. This BBC TV studio performance is included on the new box-set's DVD. Previously only available in grainy quality on a long-deleted VHS video release and as part of a hard-to-find DVD compilation, this new box-set's audio & visual DVD content has been cleaned-up and is presented here in the best quality possible.
All editions have been assembled by Grammy-Award winning graphic designer Rachel Gutek who has had access to the Immediate Records original artwork files.
“They were the most complete pop group for me. They had everything - they were amazing players that all had the same influences. The image, the haircuts, blimey they were even all the same height. A kinda dream band that everyone would want to be in” - Paul Weller
