BLLA COO & Stay Boutique Co-Founder Selected to Join Rebecca Minkoff's Female Founders Collective
Ariela Kiradjian, has been selected to join the exclusive and recently developed Female Founders Collective established by esteemed designer Rebecca Minkoff.
“I’m so proud and excited for this opportunity to contribute to this amazing group of women,” remarked Ariela. “Female Empowerment has long been an objective recognized by the Stay Boutique team. BLLA CEO & Founder, Frances Kiradjian, launched the Travel Industry Executive Women's Network (TIEWN) in 2008, which has since amassed more than 10,400 members globally and our team is excited for the future of women in our industry and beyond.” The success of this network, and the related female empowerment conferences, have inspired the closing day of the upcoming Stay Boutique Live Conference in Los Angeles which is titled the "Female Empowerment Edition” and featured speakers include Lisa Odenweller, founder of Beaming, April Uchitel, CEO of Violet Grey, Chelsea Nassib, founder of Tappan Collective and more to be announced.
The Stay Boutique Conference "The Trifecta" will be located in Los Angeles, California on February 11-13, 2019, with the Female Empowerment Edition on the 13th.
"YOU VALIDATED SO MUCH OF WHAT WE HAVE BEEN DOING FOR THE LAST EIGHT YEARS. LOVE YOUR WRITING AND YOUR THOUGHTS. THANK YOU AND KEEP UP THE SMART WORK!"
"FANTASTIC CONFERENCE! SO THOUGHT PROVOKING. LOVED THE FACT THAT SKILLED PROFESSIONALS IN THEIR OWN RIGHT WERE UTILIZED TO CONDUCT THE INTERVIEWS. THAT'S TRULY THE WAY TO EXTRACT THE 'PEARLS' OF WISDOM."
