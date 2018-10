BLLA COO & Stay Boutique Co-Founder Selected to Join Rebecca Minkoff's Female Founders Collective

Ariela Kiradjian, has been selected to join the exclusive and recently developed Female Founders Collective established by esteemed designer Rebecca Minkoff.

I’m so proud and excited for this opportunity to contribute to this amazing group of women!” — Ariela Kiradjian

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 24, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLLA and Stay Boutique are excited to announce that our very own Co-Founder, Ariela Kiradjian , has been selected to join the exclusive and recently developed Female Founders Collective established by esteemed designer Rebecca Minkoff. This exciting new network seeks to foster and empower female leaders of all industries, primarily with the intention of creating a community of driven, successful individuals to guide and inspire others as well as "leverage women's leadership in the economic development of our communities.""I'm so proud and excited for this opportunity to contribute to this amazing group of women," remarked Ariela. " Female Empowerment has long been an objective recognized by the Stay Boutique team. BLLA CEO & Founder, Frances Kiradjian, launched the Travel Industry Executive Women's Network (TIEWN) in 2008, which has since amassed more than 10,400 members globally and our team is excited for the future of women in our industry and beyond." The success of this network, and the related female empowerment conferences, have inspired the closing day of the upcoming Stay Boutique Live Conference in Los Angeles which is titled the "Female Empowerment Edition" and featured speakers include Lisa Odenweller, founder of Beaming, April Uchitel, CEO of Violet Grey, Chelsea Nassib, founder of Tappan Collective and more to be announced.The Stay Boutique Conference "The Trifecta" will be located in Los Angeles, California on February 11-13, 2019, with the Female Empowerment Edition on the 13th.

