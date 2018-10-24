The Beauty Foodie Club Launches to Celebrate Women in L.A.
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Beauty Foodie Club to honor and celebrate women. Members enjoy funded fun life experiences and parties.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, "How do we celebrate women? By making life fun and rewarding. The Beauty Foodie Club, is looking for members who make a difference in the community, and are role models to family, and friends. Is that you? Then, come to our next fun Beauty Foodie Party to Join The Club."
Members Enjoy Exclusive Rewards
1. Fine dining parties.
2. Fun rewards for kids (summer camp is funded, so moms get a vacation too).
3. Women Travel (Luxury Maui Weekends, or Celebrate Your B-Day in Paris).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are building a fun social club for awesome women who kickass, looking for a community to love, then, come to our next Beauty Foodie Party. We are the only social club helping members fund fun fulfilling life experiences."
About
The Beauty Foodie Club is a Santa Monica Based Social Club Celebrating Women and the Pursuit of Happiness; helping members fund fun fulfilling life experiences for kids, family, and best friends. Our invite only Club is for women who live in Santa Monica, and surrounding communities; to join come to our next Beauty Foodie Party. www.TheBeautyFoodie.Club
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org. and the Fun Social Club Celebrating Women www.TheBeautyFoodie.Club
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org
