Immuno-autonomics Video Presented by Inmedix at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR).

Animation describes the actionable links between the brain, stress and autoimmune disease activity in rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix, the leader in next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) application as an informative diagnostic tool in autoimmune disease, today announced the release of its educational animated video at the 2018 ACR Study Group entitled “Immuno-autonomics: Emerging Diagnostic & Therapeutic Advances in Rheumatology” during the ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting being held October 19-24 at the McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL.

Immuno-autonomics is a powerful, yet relatively new concept to rheumatologists. The educational video is expected to encourage further conversation about how and why stress - modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS) - can influence human immune function to both positively and negatively impact autoimmune activity, treatment success and even disease prevention(1).

In autoimmune disease, the immune system attacks healthy tissues for reasons which remain unclear. Therapy is applied with various immunosuppressive strategies to reduce this inappropriate attack and potential destruction of joints, skin, kidney, brain, etc. (depending on the specific autoimmune disease). Three of the five top-selling medications worldwide are used by rheumatologists: $16 billion for adalimumab (Humira®, AbbVie), $9 billion for etanercept (Enbrel®, Amgen) and $8 billion for infliximab (Remicade®, J&J, Merck)(2).

In 2002, the ANS-immune connection was first proposed as the “Cholinergic Anti-inflammatory Reflex” in Nature(3) by Kevin J. Tracey MD, President & CEO of the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, Professor & Director of the Center for Biomedical Science at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, and Professor of Molecular Medicine and Neurosurgery at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. ANS stress intensifies autoimmune disease and can reduce the effectiveness of current autoimmune disease treatments(4).

The educational video was created by Inmedix in collaboration with London-based Random42, the global leader in providing scientific digital solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry with its award-winning medical animation, virtual reality, augmented reality, slide kits, brochures and interactive solutions. The video be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRBFBmHBh50&feature=youtu.be

“Stress may act as an essential, yet often unappreciated constituent of autoimmune disease activity,” says Andrew J. Holman, MD, Inmedix CEO, rheumatologist and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “Inmedix is pleased to highlight the cholinergic anti-inflammatory reflex in video format to encourage a broader recognition of potential immuno-autonomic clinical applications to improve the lives of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.

