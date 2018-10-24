CCHR to Protest the Drugging of Millions of Children at Psych Congress in Orlando

Currently over 7 million U.S. children are being prescribed psychiatric drugs, with more than 600 thousand between the ages of zero to five.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the protection of children, is holding a protest march in Orlando, Florida on October 27th, at the Psych Congress in response to the surge in psychiatric labeling and drugging of children.

In response to the drugging of children with dangerous psychiatric medications, the Florida chapter of CCHR is holding a protest at Psych Congress in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 27th. Anyone interested in joining the protest should contact CCHR Florida at (727) 442-8820. The protestors will meet up at 11:00am at 5980 Destination Pkwy, Orlando to start the march.

Currently over 7 million U.S. children are being prescribed psychiatric drugs, with more than 600 thousand between the ages of zero to five. Children are being drugged simply because psychiatry has labeled normal childhood behaviors and repackaged them as “mental disorders” resulting in millions of children being drugged for behaviors reclassified by psychiatry as “disease.” [1]

Reports show that psychotropic drug prescriptions among babies doubled from 2013 to 2014 and that psychiatrists are prescribing these drugs to young children and babies for aggression, temper tantrums, or lethargy despite the more than 400,000 adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. FDA. [2] [3]

“Mental health has been reduced to the prescribing of mind altering drugs and new research shows that the trend is worsening especially among children less than 2 years of age,” said Diane Stein, president of CCHR Florida. “We want to know why pharmaceuticals for kids are being promoted so heavily to parents, teachers and health care professionals.”

To learn more, please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

