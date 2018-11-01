Revolutionary GAINSWave® Penile ShockWave Therapy Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction Offered by Medwell Men’s Center NJ
Medwell offers GAINSWave® ED treatments; a noninvasive ShockWave therapy using low-intensity pulse waves to enhance sexual performance and treat ED symptoms.
MIDLAND PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, GAINSWave® can enhance a man’s performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.
The GAINSWave® technology in use today consists of over 200 medical professionals across the nation who specialize in providing patients with natural solutions for ED. Thanks to numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy not only improves Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. “I have seen many patients who have had a noticeable response after their first session. This is a great non-invasive and drug free method to help people with erectile dysfunction.” says M. T. Shahab, M.D.
Patients receiving GAINSWave® therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.
This drug- and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man’s sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction.
For over fifteen years MedWell has been successfully treating; Erectile Dysfunction, Peripheral Neuropathy, disc pain, sciatica, joint pain, knee arthritis, leg pain, back pain, neck pain, Fibromyalgia, weigh loss, testosterone therapy, Diabetes, ADHD and offering StemCell treatments.
M.T.Shahab, M.D.
MedWell
+1 201-266-5000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Google+
ShockWave Therapy