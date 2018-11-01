Revolutionary GAINSWave® Penile ShockWave Therapy Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction Offered by Medwell Men’s Center NJ

Medwell offers GAINSWave® ED treatments; a noninvasive ShockWave therapy using low-intensity pulse waves to enhance sexual performance and treat ED symptoms.

I have seen many patients who have had a noticeable response after their first session. This is a great non-invasive and drug free method to help people with erectile dysfunction.” — M. T. Shahab, M.D.

MIDLAND PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, GAINSWave® can enhance a man’s performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

The GAINSWave® technology in use today consists of over 200 medical professionals across the nation who specialize in providing patients with natural solutions for ED. Thanks to numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy not only improves Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. “I have seen many patients who have had a noticeable response after their first session. This is a great non-invasive and drug free method to help people with erectile dysfunction.” says M. T. Shahab, M.D.

Patients receiving GAINSWave® therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug- and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man’s sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction.

For over fifteen years MedWell has been successfully treating; Erectile Dysfunction, Peripheral Neuropathy, disc pain, sciatica, joint pain, knee arthritis, leg pain, back pain, neck pain, Fibromyalgia, weigh loss, testosterone therapy, Diabetes, ADHD and offering StemCell treatments.

ShockWave Therapy