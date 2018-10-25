Dermopigmentation Congress to Have Lasting Impact on Manila Beauty Scene

The 2018 World Congress of Dermopigmentation will be held November 9-11 in Manila

Event brings in top minds in cosmetic and medical dermopigmentation

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for budding beauty professionals to learn from some of the top minds in the dermopigmentation and medical aesthetic industries” — Dr. Adee Sy, World Congress of Dermopigmentation President

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty and aesthetic professionals from around the globe are finalizing their travel plans as they prepare for the World Congress of Dermopigmentation 2018 at the City of Dreams Manila on November 9-11.

Dermopigmentation (a.k.a. semi-permanent cosmetics, semi-permanent makeup, or paramedical micropigmentation) is an aesthetic treatment which gives new pigmentation to the superficial layers of the skin for cosmetic and reconstructive purposes in a manner that is gentler than tattooing. Industry leaders and pioneers from around the globe are slated to speak at the Congress, including practitioners from as far away as Amsterdam. A complete list of speakers can be found at www.dermopigmentation.org.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for budding beauty professionals to learn from some of the top minds in the dermopigmentation and medical aesthetic industries,” says Dr. Adee Sy, World Congress of Dermopigmentation President. “There will be lectures and numerous live demonstrations where attendees will learn innovative techniques to make sure that each one will practice their craft safely, and a slew of other opportunities that make this conference a must for anyone interested in this practice.”

Among those opportunities is the “World Championship of Dermopigmentation 2018,” which boasts a large prize for the winners as each participant square off to determine once and for all who is the best on the planet. There will also be an acquaintance dance party for a chance to network with fellow professionals, and a grand awards ceremony to celebrate success and excellence.

“The most important lesson we can share to our attendees is safety” says Dr. Sy. “This business requires rigorous attention to hygiene, proper techniques, knowledge in facial anatomy, skin types, anesthetic and pain management, precision artistry, and staying up to date with current best practices. A mistake done by a poorly trained dermoclinician could cause years of pain and embarrassment to a patient. Performing a dermopigmentation treatment may sound easy and convenient, but like any surgical procedure, there are risks. If you want to be a reliable highly paid dermoclinician, you must raise your standards and upgrade your skills through continuing education.”

For more information about how to attend the event, go to www.dermopigmentation.org. Dr. Adee Sy is available for interviews about the World Congress of Dermopigmentation. To schedule an interview, contact +639451654070 at info@dermopigmentation.org.

About The World Congress of Dermopigmentation:

Organized by a team of top-notch medical professionals and world-renowned dermopigmentation pioneers, The World Congress of Dermopigmentation aims to improve the skills and education levels of dermopigmentation professionals worldwide through continuous education opportunities. The Congress’ attendees feature professional dermoclinicians from more than 135 different organizations worldwide. More information on the congress is available at www.dermopigmentation.org.

