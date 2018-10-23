Mind Commerce releases findings from Exascale Computing Market Research

Global Exascale Computing Market to reach $2.5B by 2023 driven by New Applications

Complex Problem Solving Evolves Beyond Government and Corporate Applications” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent developments in supercomputers are pushing computation to levels previously unreachable as evidenced by IBM’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory supercomputer (Summit) recently achieving 200 petaFLOPs (200,000 trillion calculations per second).

While 200 petaFLOPs is a considerable achievement, the race is on to develop Exascale computing, which will provide at least one exaFLOP of processing power, representing one billion-billion calculations per second. Stated differently, exascale-level computing provides one quintillion calculations each second. China has committed to reach this goal by the end of 2020.

Currently, the Exascale Computing market is driven by demands of a limited number of large corporations and governmental entities that require intensive number crunching for very specific problems. However, exascale-level computing will ultimately become more accessible to smaller businesses and utilized extensively for certain consumer-oriented applications and services.

For example, Mind Commerce sees exascale-level processing becoming a critical component for processing data from hundreds of millions of self-driving vehicles as part of an intelligent transportation system that optimizes traffic flow and utilization of vehicular resources.

The Exascale Computing Market will expand dramatically as cloud-based solutions are implemented to allow for High Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS). Small to medium sized businesses will benefit greatly from the HPCaaS model as they may utilize exascale-level computing in an on-demand basis for the duration of a project or on-going, paying only for needed resources.

Findings from the recent Mind Commerce study indicate the global market for Exascale hardware will reach $1.3 billion by 2023. The government/defense segment will be the largest component through 2023. Other key verticals include bioscience, finance, and electronic design automation. The overall global Exascale Computing market will reach $2.5 billion by 2023.

Exascale Computing Market 2018 – 2023 evaluates the Exascale Computing market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. It evaluates the Exascale Computing market by component, hardware type, service type, and industry verticals. The report also provides analysis of leading companies in the High Performance Computing space including those focused on developing exascale-level computing solutions. Also see Next Generation Computing Market 2018 – 2023

