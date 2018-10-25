SemaConnect Joins Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance

SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations

Electric vehicle charging leader will support SEEA's energy efficiency goals and attend national conference

BOWIE, MD., USA, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of commercial-grade electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to the North American workplace and residential property markets, announces that it has joined the Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance (SEEA), a 501(c)(3) organization that works to promote smart energy efficiency and provide resources to communities and public utilities across the southeastern United States.

“The Southeast is becoming more engaged in electrifying transportation,” said Josh Cohen, director of public policy and utility programs at SemaConnect. “The City of Atlanta’s EV-ready ordinance is a national model for municipal legislation, and other jurisdictions are beginning to follow Atlanta’s lead. Moreover, utilities throughout the South are recognizing that they have a key role to play in making EV charging accessible and convenient for their customers. SemaConnect is excited about joining SEEA, working with our fellow members, and helping utilities and other stakeholders deploy smart, networked EV charging infrastructure.”

As a member, SemaConnect is exhibiting at the annual 2018 SEEA Conference on Energy Efficiency this week in Atlanta, Georgia. Conference attendees can see live demonstrations of the SemaConnect smart EV charging stations and ask questions about energy requirements. Further promoting professional development and education, SemaConnect offers a monthly USGBC-endorsed webinar for property managers who want to learn more about electric vehicle charging.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.