Mindfulness 3.0, The Future Of Mindfulness Is #Brainfulness!

Know and Harness the Difference Between Your Brain and Mind. Wisdom education is brain cleaning education. Why wait for old age to taste pure life when you can do it now.

Mental illness is a brain disease! Mindfulness tries to heal the mind when it is the brain that needs healing.

As long as mindfulness ignores brainfulness, it will remain a half-baked tool for making the world wise. After all mental illness is a brain disease.” — Sajid Khan,

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, October 23, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wow! It was truly amazing to observe such a huge gathering of authentic souls at the Mindfulness Summit in New York City. However, I was saddened to see that quite a few of the very leaders of mindfulness have negative health effects resulting from the ignorance of how consciousness truly works. Just imagine such brilliant and truly effective leaders of mindfulness can't stop their own brains from generating toxic biochemicals! It shows that they are treating the mind as the single entity of the mind. The reality is that the mind consists of the two separate entities of the mind and brain. The mind itself is a fragrance/reflection/smoke of the brain. The quality of the mind stems from the quality of the brain. Mindfulness is used as the tool to heal the emotionally challenged mind. The emotionally challenged brain generates the emotionally challenged mind. So the focus of mindfulness has to concentrate on including the healing of the brain in the mindfulness tool.Mindfulness is still effective as the mind is a self-conscious reflection. Constant improving of the mind has a brainwashing effect on the brain, but brainwashing takes a long time. A much quicker path is by healing the brain directly as mental illness is actually a brain disease. I hope I can wake up our brilliant experts to the fact that as long as the brain and mind are lumped together as just the mind becoming wise will remain a long struggle.At this summit it was also clear that Mindfulness has not improved much since its invention by the Buddha.The pure self is the pure consciousness that results from a perfect alignment of the brain and mind. In fact, the mind is a reflection of the brain (How does one effectively educate a reflection?) and yet all efforts are directed toward educating the mind while the source of the mind - the brain is mostly ignored.The key to a perfect mind and brain is right there in the first sentence of the Bible. God is saying that He is the Word, He is Wisdom and as we humans are made in His Image, we too need to be wisdom. God is not emphasizing having the knowledge of wisdom, yet our wisdom experts are still busy trying to bring us the knowledge of wisdom. Our experts must realize that even if we have the perfect knowledge of wisdom we must still be shown how to become wise.Human consciousness works on two wheels. The brain wheel and the mind wheel. All focus is on improving the mind wheel, while the brain wheel is under the radar screen of our experts. Even though the quality of the mind is dependent on the quality of the brain. As long as mindfulness ignores the brain part of consciousness it will remain half-baked. In fact one can see the results of ignoring the emotionally challenged brains on the faces of quite a few of the leaders of Mindfulness. Their own brains are oozing toxic biochemicals and they are unable to heal their own tired and unhealthy brains.Man becomes wise by old age because the wisdom blocking emotional baggage is very slowly ground out of the brain through experience. Why wait till the old age to grind out the emotional baggage, why not remove it now by directly healing the brain. Imagine all the suffering and pain that one inflicts on one's own self and on others for decades while journeying towards wisdom.Consider the pure self as gold. Most turn into brass by emotionally challenged up-bringing and other factors. The aim of mindfulness is to turn the brass into gold. What mindfulness does is put a gold plating on the brass, where the gold plating gradually seeps in and slowly turns the brass partly into gold. What we need is to heal the brass into gold by directly addressing the emotional baggage in the brain.When the brain and mind are not perfectly aligned the brain has its own negative agenda resulting in tiredness, sleeplessness, not being present in the moment, unhappiness etc. Mindfulness keeps trying to educate the mind to get rid of these issues. But these are diseases of the brain and the brain has to be addressed directly rather than being addressed through the mind. What we need to do is invent #BRAINFULNESS Mindfulness is the means where mindlessness is the goal. Unfortunately mindlessness is missing from mindfulness. Mindfulness has not improved much since its invention by the Buddha. The future of Mindfulness must include #Brainfulness.I hope I can wake up our experts to the fact that as long as the brain and mind are lumped together as just the mind and the brain is ignored, the mindfulness process will take almost forever.In fact mindful practitioners practice mindfulness till the every end of their lives, in my book mindfulness should be a tool to remove the sickness directly from the brain. Once the sickness is healed mindfulness becomes efforless. But because the emotional baggage from the brain is not directly addressed mindfulness is unable to remove the emotional baggage completely.Mindfulness is described as observing the water fall of thoughts from a distance. So instead of being in the now of the water fall, current mindfulness makes you partly step away from the living in the now. Mindfulness splits the focus of the mind between living in the now and observing living in the now. This is good when one is trying to overcome physical pain but when one is trying to overcome emotional pain then the source of the pain, the emotional baggage in the brain has to be addressed directly.

The philosophy of living is now a science. Life can be lived by numbers.