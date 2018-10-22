Beyond Fashion: Building a Multi-Million Dollar Brand: Shopify Plus Technology Partner, VL OMNI announces a Shopify Plus Merchant event for high-growth fashion and lifestyle brands in Los Angeles

Shopify Plus Technology Partner, VL OMNI announces a Shopify Plus Merchant event for high-growth fashion and lifestyle brands in Los Angeles

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VL OMNI Announces a Special Shopify Plus Merchant Event Official Press Release

Shopify Plus Technology Partner, VL OMNI announces a Shopify Plus Merchant event for high-growth fashion and lifestyle brands in Los Angeles

VL OMNI, a Canadian agile point to multi channel data integration platform operating globally, announces a special merchant-only event for high-growth fashion and lifestyle brands taking place in the first-ever Shopify brick-and-mortar space in Los Angeles. Entitled “Beyond Fashion: Building a Multi-Million Dollar Brand”, this exclusive invite-only event will see 100 fashion, beauty, and cosmetics brands joined by co-event sponsors BVAaccel, Oracle Bronto, and Dynamic Yield in the first ever and newly-opened Shopify physical space at ROW DTLA this Thursday, October 25th, 2018.

Invitees can expect a boutique evening event centered on tactical knowledge-based conversations with an AMA Merchant panel with high-growth Shopify Plus merchants Thrive Causemetics, MVMT Watches, and Varley as well as a Q&A panel featuring top-tier Plus Partners. The event is centered on ecommerce and multichannel growth, the challenges that come along with it, and how to effectively scale your brand online using cutting-edge tactics and strategies. Supported by and unified under the Shopify Plus and Shopify Plus Partner community, VL is delighted to be able to continue to develop our relationship with the Shopify Plus community in the United States through continuing to host education and thought leadership-first gatherings. VL OMNI is excited to continue to expand our reach alongside valued partners in the multichannel and ecommerce retail space, and to continue to build lasting relationships with our partners worldwide.

About VL OMNI:

Accelerate Growth with VL OMNI: Your trusted GDPR-compliant integration platform for real-time, agile and scalable point to multipoint iPaaS data integration. Trusted by over 200+ growing merchants and a network of trusted partners. Start a conversation today at www.vlomni.com.