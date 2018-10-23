Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp’s "Hack Your Health Habits” - New Book for People On-the-Go!

A healthy approach to nutrition, wellness and life through powerful everyday habits is the mantra of Dr. Beauchamp in her new lifestyle book.

The book is not overwhelming and there is no size that fits all. This book walks you through on what fits for you so you can come up with a plan.” — Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp.

OTTAWA, CANADA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A simple solution to staying fit and healthy in a fast-moving world is outlined in a new book, “Hack Your Health Habits – Simple, Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People on the Go!” by Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp.

In Dr. Beauchamp’s book, she champions a revolutionary whole life approach that creates a new mindset on fitness and health, as well as guiding a way to better nutrition to fit the on-the-go lifestyle.

“We have a hard time integrating good diet and health habits into our daily lives and I wanted to show people how they can do this,” said Dr. Beauchamp.

The 600-page book is broken up into 12 easy-to-follow sections dealing with topics like diet and nutrition, but also how to stay in control of one’s health beyond the body including the brain and learning to take time to recharge on a daily basis. There are sections covering how to detoxify, maintaining skin quality and dealing with the body’s hormones to maintain a healthy balance within.

“There are ways to train ourselves into making the right food, vitamin and other choices on a regular basis, making it a habit,” Dr. Beauchamp said.

This is all done by showing how a new mindset lets a person become an expert at coaching themselves and detailing how to find the right kind of help for fitness and nutrition – including a section on understanding the foods people eat, and what is in them.

The last section deals with finding purpose in life and a matching philosophy to go with it. Dr. Beauchamp maintains that purpose is just as important as health elements outlined in the other 11 sections.

“If you change just one habit a month, and after a year – people have can have amazing results,” Dr. Beauchamp said. “The book is not overwhelming and there is no size that fits all – this book walks you through on what fits for you so you can come up with a plan”.

“Hack Your Health Habits – Simple, Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People on the Go!” is available on Amazon for presales; the book will be available on October 23rd at bookstores and other online book retailers.

About Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp

Dr. Beauchamp graduated as a Doctor of Chiropractic from Canadian Chiropractic College in Toronto in 1996. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in Human Kinetics from the University of Ottawa, and was recently certified as a Functional Medicine Practitioner by the Institute of Functional Medicine.

She has owned and operated her private practice, Santé Chiropractic and Wellness Centre in Ottawa, Canada, for over 20 years. Additionally, she is a former natural bodybuilder and figure competitor.

Other books by Dr. Beauchamp include “Jump Start Your Health – Get Focused, Get Results," “Permanent Weight Loss Solution,” and “Wellness on the Go – Take the Plunge – It’s Your Life” which she co-wrote with Andree J. Benson.

Dr. Beauchamp is also the creator of the Hack Your Health Habits Mastery Program, which is an online coaching program populated with tons of educational videos, self-evaluation tools and amazing how-to practical information to walk people step-by-step on their wellness journey.

She has talked about health and wellness on the radio, television; written about it for a variety of publications; and has a YouTube channel. She is also the founder of the What The Hack?! Podcast, a weekly podcast where she interviews other health experts on a variety of topics. http://podcast.drnathaliebeauchamp.com/

Learn more about Dr. Beauchamp at drnathaliebeauchamp.com.

For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com