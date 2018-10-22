VALiNTRY Services Scores Big Again with Latest Quarterly Net Promoter Score® Results

The VALiNTRY Services team has once again exceeded the industry's NPS score for both client and placed candidate satisfaction.

Winter Park technology staffing & consulting firm beats the industry average for placed candidates by at least 3.5x & clients by at least 4x in the last 2 years

WINTER PARK, FL, USA, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALiNTRY Services LLC’s dedication to going above and beyond the expectations of both its placed candidates and clients has helped it once again dramatically exceed the Net Promoter Score (NPS) average for the staffing industry.

The Winter Park IT staffing and consulting firm serves clients throughout the U.S. and scored an NPS® of 89 from placed candidates and an NPS of 55 from clients. This is the eighth quarter of the previous nine that VALiNTRY Services has achieved a score for each that was at least 3.5 times higher than the staffing industry average. These scores are comparable with household names like Warby Parker and the Chevy Volt, as reported to NPSBenchmark.com.

To determine NPS scores, respondents participated in online surveys and answered questions on topics such as likelihood to recommend VALiNTRY, its services and staff, value for the price, and the responsiveness of recruiters.

Scott Everhart, the Director of Corporate Marketing, believes the company’s dedication to all six of its core values plays a huge role in the firm’s success.

“Our core values drive every interaction we have with both placed candidates and clients. These values are more than just words on our website. They are infused into our corporate DNA and these new Net Promoter results are a great confirmation that we truly practice what we preach,” explains Everhart.

“Placed candidates and clients both point to our team’s quick response times and deep investment in their individual needs as just some of the reasons they love us. We encourage more job seekers and employers throughout the U.S. to experience the VALiNTRY difference first hand,” Everhart invited.

VALiNTRY’s focus on its values was also reinforced by its recent #1 ranking in Orlando Business Journal’s 2018 Best Places to Work contest. The firm scored 99.28 percent in this year’s competition and was also honored as one of the 50 fastest growing companies in the Central Florida region. Earlier in 2018, Inc. Magazine also recognized VALiNTRY as one of the 5000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. for the second consecutive year. To learn more about VALiNTRY’s services, the core values that make the company so successful, or its recent awards, visit www.VALiNTRY.com.

VALiNTRY Services, LLC is an innovative provider of technology solutions and staffing services to the healthcare, information technology, financial, and marketing industries. VALiNTRY is a Salesforce® registered consulting partner and a Google and Microsoft Partner that delivers solutions such as technology assessment and planning, custom software development, CRM integration and digital marketing to help

enable clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and drive business growth. The firm also leverages one of the largest independent resume databases in the U.S. to deliver a breadth and depth of quality professionals that is rarely matched in any industry. Clients range from large hospital networks and global entertainment companies to technology startups and not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations.

