International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) Opens Applications for Scholarship
$2,500 annual scholarship accepting applications through November 15, 2018
ISEA instituted the Daniel K. Shipp Scholarship as a legacy program to encourage new generations to enter the Safety and Health profession, and to help defray educational costs to eligible candidates as they pursue a career in the field of environmental and occupational health and safety. It was created to recognize the contribution that Mr. Shipp has made to ISEA and the safety and health of American workers during his 25 years as President of ISEA.
Mr. Shipp established ISEA as the “Voice of the Safety Equipment Industry.” He skillfully melded the hard work of ISEA members, to develop and implement the association’s benchmark of standards making, government relations and knowledge-sharing strategies. The positive impact on the industry is undeniable, and the health and life-saving impact for workers is inspirational. Mr. Shipp has rightfully established himself as a pillar of this industry.
The annual scholarship in the amount of $2,500 is open to all college undergraduate students preferably enrolled in majors geared toward a Safety and Health career, (such as, but not limited to, Environmental Science, Fire Protection, Health Physics, Industrial Engineering, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health, Safety) who are currently registered as full-time students in North America. A full-time student is one who is carrying 12 credit hours per semester, trimester or quarter. Applicants must have at least one full year of study remaining in their degree program students who share our vision to protect others.
This scholarship is awarded based on academic and extra-curricular achievement and financial need, and the recipients are selected by an independent review panel unaffiliated with the ISEA. Interested applicants can download an application form at https://safetyequipment.org/resources/isea-scholarship-fund/daniel-k-shipp-scholarship/, review the required information and the selection criteria or got to the ISEA website and click from the links below in the “Scholarship Resources” section. Completed application package must be digitally postmarked by 11:59 pm, November 15, 2018 and sent to DKS2018@veer90.com.
ABOUT ISEA
ISEA is the association for personal protective equipment and technologies – equipment and systems that enable people to work in hazardous environments. For more than 75 years, ISEA has set the standard for personal protective technologies, supporting the interests of its member companies who are united in the goal of protecting the health and safety of people worldwide.
ISEA is a recognized leader in the development of safety equipment standards, in the U.S. and around the world. It works with Congress and government agencies to consult with policy makers whose decisions affect the industry. It is a forum for information sharing and industry action, providing market insight and advocating for the use of personal safety equipment to keep workers safe.
