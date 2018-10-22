Beyond Security Logo

5 Simple and Effective Tips to Protect from Cyber Attacks for Cyber Security Awareness Month

San Jose, CA - To mark the month of October being Cyber Security Awareness Month, Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing solutions including vulnerability assessment, released 5 effective and easy tips to follow for protecting against serious Internet security threats that can cause both financial and emotional damages. While the future remains uncertain about these sophisticated cyber-attacks, it’s important to be prepared and safe guard vital and confidential data against any kind of security breach.

1. Use an up-to-date and supported operating system. Windows 10 in contrast has built-in protective measures that obstruct many forms of Ransomware.

2. Deploy preventive tools like vulnerability assessment. Vulnerability assessment tools can accurately identify close to 100% of common vulnerabilities that are exploited by malware. A simple- and regular- vulnerability assessment of these affected systems followed by proper remediation actions such as patch management would have stopped Equifax breach dead in its tracks.

3. Check the credentials of your ISV to make certain your applications have been built with security in mind. There are great preventive measures like static code analysis (white box testing) and dynamic code analysis (black box testing or fuzzing) which drastically reduce the attack surface of applications.

4. Build a redundant store. Backing up your critical data regularly reduces the impact of a potentially successful Ransomware attack. It goes without saying that data storage must be coupled with other hardening measures such as encryption and strong authentication.

5. Buy insurance. Even with taking all the above measures, there is a chance that an attacker may get through since full security is never guaranteed. There are options to buy cybersecurity insurance policies that will protect you in rare cases that an attack is successful.



Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. Its testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, beSECURE® for network vulnerability management, beSTORM® for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards and beSOURCE®, which is a highly accurate and easy to use static application security testing (SAST) solution that provides tools for identifying, tracking, security flaws such as security vulnerabilities, compliance issues in the source code. Beyond Security delivers fast and cost-effective PCI ASV compliance scanning and PCI compliance testing is built into every beSECURE® VAM implementation.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in San Jose, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

