HILLEL PRIZE AIMS TO REFINE NATIONAL CONVERSATION

New Award Named After 1st Century Jewish Sage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular Jewish website Accidental Talmudist has announced the first annual Hillel Prize for Elevating Public Discourse.

The award will honor an individual who refines the national conversation by publicly engaging their opponents with respect.

It is named after Hillel the Elder, a first-century sage known as much for his forbearing manner as his brilliance. Jewish law generally follows the School of Hillel rather than their archrivals, the School of Shammai.

Why? Because the students of Hillel stated their opponent’s viewpoints before their own - and did so fairly, without sarcasm or insults.

According to Accidental Talmudist founder Salvador Litvak, “We live in a time when demonizing those with a different point of view has become the norm, leading to acrimony and further division instead of progress. By awarding the Hillel Prize, we aim to bring the ancient Jewish art of respectful disagreement to American public life.”

A Hollywood film director and Chilean immigrant, Litvak became the “Accidental Talmudist” after a little miracle launched him into seven years of daily Talmud study. “In the oceanic reservoir of Jewish lore, I discovered a fountain of wisdom that's relevant to all people,” Litvak said.

Today, Litvak and his wife, Nina Davidovich Litvak, reach one million people in 70 countries daily through an engaging blog and live show. The Litvaks' mission is “to increase peace in the world by sharing Jewish wisdom with everyone.” Accidental Talmudist’s exploding popularity proves the relevance of these ancient teachings, in this case by ensuring civil discourse around heated issues.

To nominate a worthy recipient for the Hillel Prize, send Accidental Talmudist a note explaining who and why via accidentaltalmudist.org/hillelprize.