Briggs Coffee Company Reveals the Surprising Perks of Soft Pod Brewing: Brew Clean, Drink Smart, Feel Good

The Briggs Soft Pod Coffee Brewer is the innovative solution to rising coffee prices and environmental strain.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when coffee lovers are facing skyrocketing bean prices due to newly imposed tariffs, Briggs Coffee Company is offering an affordable and health-conscious alternative that’s changing the way America brews its morning cup: the Briggs Soft Pod Coffee Brewer. This revolutionary brewer offers coffee drinkers an affordable solution that is both budget-friendly and environmentally safe.

For more information about the Briggs Coffee Brewer, click here: https://briggscoffee.com/

“The Briggs Soft Pod Brewer delivers a rich, café-quality experience, along with many surprising health benefits most people don’t expect from their daily coffee,” says Alan Crosby, Founder and CEO of Briggs Coffee Brewer. “We designed this brewer with everyday consumers in mind. And now, with tariffs tightening household budgets, your morning cup is one thing that shouldn’t have to suffer.”

Top 3 Health Benefits of Soft Pod Brewed Coffee:

1. Reduced Acidity for Happier Guts

Unlike traditional brewing methods, soft pod systems typically yield a smoother, less acidic cup of coffee. This can help reduce acid reflux and is gentler on sensitive stomachs, making it ideal for daily drinkers.

2. Health Benefits for Women

Research shows that women who drink at least one cup of coffee a day may enjoy several health benefits, including a lower risk of stroke, type 2 diabetes, and depression. Moderate coffee consumption has also been linked to improved brain function and metabolic support.

3. Enhanced Antioxidant Retention

Thanks to optimized brewing conditions, soft pod coffee retains more of its natural antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.

Affordability in the Face of Coffee Tariffs

~ Soft pods are about 30–50% cheaper than plastic pod systems.

~ They offer convenience, eliminate plastic waste, and eliminate the need for expensive brewers.

~ In the long run, soft pod systems can offer significant savings over café purchases or plastic-based pod systems, especially for households that drink multiple cups per day.

"In light of the steep tariffs on imported coffee beans imposed by the Trump administration's trade measures, we know many households are feeling the financial strain," said Crosby. "Our soft pods are perfectly portioned, reducing both waste and the need for pricey machines or plastic capsules."

Brewing That’s Better for the Planet

Beyond health and cost, the Briggs Soft Pod Brewer offers environmental benefits that traditional brewing methods often overlook. Unlike plastic-heavy single-serve pods, Briggs’ compostable soft pods are biodegradable, helping reduce landfill buildup and environmental strain. It’s a guilt-free way to enjoy a favorite roast. Compared to traditional K-Cups, soft pod brewing delivers exceptional flavor while significantly reducing brewing costs and environmental impact.

“People deserve coffee that’s good for their bodies and good for the earth,” explains Crosby. “Soft pod brewing checks every box, health, affordability, and sustainability, especially during a time when the cost of coffee is under pressure from global politics.”

About Briggs Coffee Company

Alan Crosby is the founder of Briggs Coffee Company, a brand committed to transforming the single-serve coffee experience. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and exceptional quality, Briggs Coffee offers a superior, eco-friendly alternative to traditional brewing systems that often fall short in both flavor and environmental impact.

