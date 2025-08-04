Helen A. Harrison, Art Expert & Author, Sparks Creativity And Curiosity with The Art of Murder Series: More Than Murder

Helen A. Harrison. Credit: Steve Joyce Pollock-Krasner House. Photo Credit: Helen A. Harrison Patchin Place. Photo Credit: Helen A. Harrison.

Helen A. Harrison’s Riveting Art-Inspired Mysteries Breathe New Life into Cultural History.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Helen A. Harrison is turning heads — and pages — with her thrilling Art of Murder mystery series, a gripping blend of fiction and fine art history that’s more compelling than a trip to the museum. Set against the backdrop of New York's art world, Harrison's novels plunge readers into richly layered plots where murder collides with masterpieces, and the cultural significance of art takes center stage.

Far more than your average whodunit, The Art of Murder series weaves real art movements and historical figures into immersive stories that educate as much as they entertain. Harrison, an accomplished art historian and former museum director, draws upon her deep knowledge of the art world to create a literary landscape that stretches the imagination and spotlights the enduring power of creativity.

“There is a whole spectrum of life in the art world,” Harrison explains, “from the impoverished to the uber-successful. Seeing it through the eyes of my characters gives readers a more human perspective on some of art’s more intriguing voices. This sheds a new light on who they were and what they accomplished.”

Harrison brings real art landmarks to life with deadly twists. In An Exquisite Corpse, murder strikes at Greenwich Village’s historic Patchin Place. An Accidental Corpse unravels a mysterious death at Jackson Pollock’s East Hampton home, now the Pollock-Krasner House. A body turns up at the Art Students League in An Artful Corpse, while a chocolate Easter from Li-Lac, New York’s premier confectionary, may be a deadly clue in An Elegant Corpse. And at the St. Regis Hotel’s iconic King Cole Bar, A Willful Corpse turns cocktails into a prelude to murder.

"The Art of Murder series serves as an unexpected bridge between fiction and art history,” says Harrison. “It offers a rare literary lens into the lives of painters, collectors, critics, and the sometimes-murky dealings behind the canvas. As readers follow the twisting plots and complex characters, they come away with a richer understanding of our cultural heritage, and perhaps a deeper appreciation for what hangs on the wall.”

Readers rave about Harrison's work:

“Harrison is at her best depicting the New York art world at a precarious time and its dependence on wealthy patrons for survival. That alone is worth the price of admission.”

— Publisher’s Weekly

“Smart, witty, filled with so much history of the period, beautifully written, and suspenseful.”

— Jonathan Santlofer, author of The Death Artist

About Helen A. Harrison

Helen A. Harrison is the acclaimed author of the Art of Murder mystery series and a recognized expert on modern American art. A former art critic for The New York Times and the longtime director of the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center in East Hampton, NY, Harrison blends her scholarly expertise with rich storytelling to create historically immersive, page-turning mysteries.

Based in picturesque Sag Harbor, she continues to write and research while dreaming up her next fictional crime. Her career in arts and letters has earned her numerous accolades, including the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service from Stony Brook University, the Benjamin Franklin Gold Award for Fiction/Mystery & Suspense from the Independent Book Publishers Association, and multiple Press Club of Long Island honors for art criticism, broadcasting, and reporting. She is also a member of the Adelphi University Alumni Association Academy of Distinction and Mystery Writers of America.

