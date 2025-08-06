Elizabeth M. Lykins, PA-C, Guides Readers on an Inner Journey of Awakening with Her Transformative Book

Elizabeth M. Lykins

"Reflections on Transcendence" is more than a self-help book; it’s a guide to finding one's inner potential and discovering peace, purpose, and transformation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world filled with noise, pressure, and external expectations, best-selling author and spiritual transformation coach Elizabeth M. Lykins, PA-C, offers a quiet revolution: a call to look within. Her newest edition of Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You is more than a book; it’s a guided journey of self-discovery, spiritual insight, and profound inner healing.

Reflections on Transcendence: Second Edition is available now. Click here for more information: http://bit.ly/41vMHwL

“I have extensive medical experience and have worked in emergency medicine for many years. I wrote my books as a way for those seeking help to find the path towards true healing. Not everyone is ready to transition. This is a sober journey. But for those willing to make the change, I am here every step of the way,” says Lykins.

Written for those who are ready to explore who they truly are, and unlearn who they are not, Reflections on Transcendence: Second Edition is a mindfulness-based collection of meditations, teachings, and transformative reflections, beautifully paired with the expressive paintings of the late artist Steven D. Lyons. This powerful collaboration opens the door to deep spiritual insight and emotional renewal.

For those unable to access Lykins’ private Zoom or in-person coaching services, Reflections on Transcendence provides an accessible and affordable alternative.

“My books guide people to look within,” says Lykins. “If someone can’t afford to work with me one-on-one, I always recommend starting with this book. It’s helped people from all walks of life begin their personal journey toward clarity, peace, and purpose.”

Lykins has witnessed incredible transformations in clients from diverse backgrounds, executives, professionals, parents, creatives, and those at a crossroads, each seeking answers that traditional success and external validation could not provide. Lyons, the book’s painter, poured his soul into every brushstroke, and his artwork brought a depth to Reflections on Transcendence that words alone could never convey. Though he has passed, his spirit lives on in these pages, continuing to guide and inspire others on their journey inward,” Lykins reflects.

Readers Praise Lykins’ Reflections on Transcendence

"The reflections are succinct and are peppered by citations from some of the remarkable thinkers throughout the ages. While this book doesn't focus on a specific idea, it does inspire readers to examine the way they think about life, themselves, and the world they live in. It is a book that is specifically written to help readers connect more meaningfully with themselves and their world, helping them see the light that is within them, a light that is sometimes overshadowed by the darkness of self-doubt, limiting beliefs, and traditions that limit us from becoming people who feel free to embrace their own path. I found this book to be very inspiring and uplifting."

— Lev Cab

“I keep this on my bedside table and glance through it before bedtime. I love that I can open it at any page and ponder the words or the art and engage in a meaningful reflection to augment my well being. It's just right for me in that it isn't a big commitment to read cover to cover in a continuous fashion. I love all of Elizabeth Lykins' work which always strike a chord for me as being just what the doctor ordered. And as a doctor, I do think people need more of this in their lives. Highly recommended!”

— Meredith Broderick

“I’m looking for people who are ready and willing to discover who they really are. Are you ready?” Lykins asks.

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth M. Lykins, PA-C, is a spiritual transformation expert, coach, best-selling author, and publisher of mindfulness-based resources. With a background as a licensed medical provider and decades of experience in emergency medicine and urgent care, she now guides clients through deeply personal journeys of self-discovery and spiritual awakening.

Lykins specializes in working with professionals experiencing stress, overwhelm, or anxiety despite outward success, helping them uncover meaning, clarity, and purpose through individualized coaching. Her approach is rooted in the Three Principles understanding by Sydney Banks and inspired by the teachings of Eckhart Tolle, Don Miguel Ruiz, and other spiritual leaders.

She is the author of Reflections on Transcendence, a mindfulness-based collection of meditations paired with the artwork of the late Steven D. Lyons, and Letter to Caroline, a personal narrative of healing through infertility, written under the pen name Elizabeth Fannin. She also served as the publisher of Magnificent Metamorphosis Magazine.

Learn more at www.elizabethmlykins.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/elizabethmlykins/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.