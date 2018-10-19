Miles Clark, Director Of Clinical Research for Clinical Based Research Company, Excited To Be A Part of Waite Enterprise
Waite Enterprise CEO Daniel Waite working closely with Miles Clark to build out the health sector of Corporate Holdings.DALLAS, TX, USA, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Based Research is a successful clinical research organization based in Dallas, TX. The company is currently moving in to the new Waite Enterprise corporate headquarters facilities in Dallas, and is part of Daniel Waite and the company’s leadership’s long term diversification planning. The company is an emerging leader in the clinical studies data sector of the health industry.
“Clinical based research is more than a great company. CBR provides great services in an area of need.” Waite Enterprise CEO Daniel Waite explains. “CBR focuses on post market clinical research as well as phase trials. Clinical Based Research is excited to announce Miles Clark as the director of clinical research. Miles has a background in finance, clinical research and other sectors as well. He has 8 years in the post market clinical research and phase trials. Also several years with a billion dollar hedge fund. He is simply a leader in a strong sector for this company who understands the bigger picture. He is a specialist in his field but he understands the larger aspects of finance and investing and leveraging.
“That is really what we are building here, quality people and leadership that provide great guidance and insight so that we stay ahead of the field. When you boil it down, what is a company anyway but its people? You think of Ford you think of cars and trucks but it started with Henry Ford and his vision. You think of Apple you think of technology devices but it started with Steve Jobs and his vision and drive. We are building a company filled with diverse leadership, expertise and skill sets. So sure we will hold diverse physical assets like gold and Bitcoin and real estate to leverage profits against financial and economic turmoil, but we are adding leaders like Miles and Roberto Saenz and Larry Pickett that are worth more than all the gold and BTC in the universe. Waite Enterprise with visionaries and leaders like Miles is becoming a diverse business leadership and innovation basket. That is the long term goal. Not to just have the gold to cover economic hardships, to have the leaders that can help us fix the economic hardship in the first place. The investments will just buy them the time they need to develop and implement strategies and get to work.”
About Waite Enterprise:
Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.
About Clinical Based Research:
Clinical Based Research is a clinical research organization that focuses on post market clinical research as well as phase trials. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is expanding throughout the Southwest region of the United States.
